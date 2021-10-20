Covid-19 leaked report calls for mass murder charges against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro





CNN Brasil received draft excerpts from a Congressional investigation accusing Bolsonaro and other government officials of allowing the deadly coronavirus to spread to the population in hopes of achieving herd immunity.

More than 600,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Brazil, which has the second highest death toll in the world after the United States.

Excerpts show that the investigation report effectively blames the policies of the Bolsonaro administration for more than half of those deaths and calls for murder charges against the President.

However, parts of the draft document may still be amended or updated prior to its official presentation.

The government’s “reckless” approach to the pandemic exposed Brazilians to a “concrete risk of mass infection,” according to an excerpt. Another states a “goal to immunize the population through natural pollution”. “With this behavior, the federal government, which had a legal duty to act, agreed to the death of the Brazilians,” she says. The draft report also recommends criminal charges against 69 other people, including three of Bolsonaro’s sons and numerous current and former government officials. The final document, nearly 1,200 pages long, is expected to be formally discussed in the Brazilian Senate on Wednesday, the Brazilian Senate Parliamentary Inquiry Investigation (CPI) told CNN. Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The president, who will be re-elected next year, has previously criticized the investigation for his pandemic treatment as politically motivated. In July, Bolsonaro accused the CPI of ignoring other allegations of corruption across Brazil to focus on him and his government. “They want to accuse me of genocide. Now, tell me in which country people did not die? This CPI has no credibility,” Bolsonaro said. He also said then that “he felt sorry for the dead, but people who were healthy had little chance of dying.” Bolsonaro has long underestimated the gravity of the virus and argued the need to prioritize Brazil’s economic health. He himself came out positive for Covid-19 in 2020. The CPI’s monthly parliamentary inquiry into the Brazilian government’s response to Covid-19 began in May. She has taken the testimony of former senior health officials, including former Health Ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Eduardo Pazuello , and uncovered explosive allegations of alleged corruption, including inflated vaccine purchase prices. In his testimony, Mandetta also said the government knew early on that the approval of the chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine drugs had little factual basis. “The government was aware that it was prescribing chloroquine without any scientific evidence,” the CPI heard this spring. Bolsonaro is now directly accused of committing at least 11 crimes in the leaked CPI report, which claims the President is responsible for crimes against humanity, incitement to commit a crime and “charlatanism”. If approved by the Senate Committee next week, the report will be sent to Attorney General Augusto Aras, who will then have 30 days to notify any action stemming from the report. Aras, widely seen as an ally of Bolsonaro, is not expected to accuse the President of murder.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo and Samantha Beech in Atlanta.

