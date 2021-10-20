‘They hastened the process’: Vaccine makers’ problems hamper global vaccination campaign

The US government invested $ 1.6 billion in Novavax in 2020, the most it cost any vaccine manufacturer at the time in the hope that it would offer the world another opportunity for a safe and effective vaccine to help protect against Covid-19. But the company has consistently encountered production problems. The methods used to test the purity of the vaccine have not reached regulatory standards and the company has not been able to prove that it can produce a stroke that is persistently up to inhalation, according to many people familiar with Novavaxs difficulties. Everyone spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive company conversations.

Although Novavax recently testified about some of its analytical and testing issues in one quarterly submission to the Securities and Exchange Commission, society issues are more troubling than previously understood, according to two of the people with direct knowledge of the issue.

The Food and Drug Administration processes purity levels with each manufacturer according to the June 2020 guidelines for coronavirus vaccines, but it is generally understood that each batch of vaccines should reach at least 90 percent. The company has struggled to get somewhere close to this, said one of the people with direct knowledge of the situation. Another person familiar with the company’s manufacturing process said Novavax has recently shown that purity levels range around 70 percent. Low levels of purity increase the likelihood that contaminants or unnecessary substances will be in the final product, making the vaccine less effective or introducing the possibility for patients to react to unknown ingredients.

COVAX, which recently lowered its target in 2021 from 2 billion to 1.425 billion doses, has already estimated that it faces a supply shortage of up to 1 billion doses in its attempt to vaccinate the developing world. If Novavax fades, it could double the deficit by 2022, leaving hundreds of millions of people without immunity against Covid-19 and expanding the pandemic.

COVAX continues to be challenged for adequate supply in that context, challenges and delays in the production of Novavaxs have been massively devastating, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Innovation Center.

The global coalition is already in the hundreds of millions of doses planned this month, having shipped only 371 million of its 700 million dose target for October. Now it is also in danger of losing its already lowered 2021 target.

Between Novavax and other manufacturers’ barriers, COVAX has had to try to revise its supply strategy significantly in real time, Udayakumar said. As a result, global health groups are highlighting more donations to cover immediate needs, he added.

In a statement, Novavax Senior Vice President for Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs Silvia Taylor told POLITICO that the company’s analytical testing methods were validated, but did not answer questions about whether the FDA had signed them. The company still plans to submit an authorization for emergency use by the end of the year, Taylor said.

Vaccine development and regulatory delivery processes are very complex and often take years to progress to where we are now. We will fulfill all our doses engaged as in US and globally, Taylor said.

The White House and the Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

But three people familiar with the matter said they are not sure the company has the resources needed to reproduce a high quality vaccine on a sustainable basis, which Novavax must meet before that time. The same people said Novavax could potentially fix its manufacturing issues and achieve full license by the end of 2022.

Novavax who has never produced a vaccine before refused to respond specifically questions about the purity levels of its products and whether it had been successful in addressing its old production issues.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the first manufacturers to release vaccines using rapidly produced sent RNA, Novavax is using the previously used but intricate method of creating the main ingredient with insect cells. While the process, which involves infecting cells to produce proteins, is familiar to scientists, it is difficult to scale.

The revelations about ongoing manufacturing problems at Novavaxs come at a time when only 36 percent of the world is vaccinated and as leaders of developing nations continue to put pressure on the United States to give more doses. In Africa alone, only 4.4 percent of the population is vaccinated.

This includes some of the continents most populous nations, such as Nigeria and Uganda, where about 1 percent of citizens are fully vaccinated.

Novavax is just the latest vaccine manufacturer to face major production problems as it promised to serve as a major vaccine contributor to the developing world. In April, Johnson & Johnson discontinued work on a Baltimore facility run by contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions after discovering that 15 million doses had been accidentally contaminated with ingredients from a special Covid-19 vaccine.

J & Js’s production process has been slow to recover, and to date it has produced only a fraction of the 200 million hits originally committed to COVAX by the end of the year, according to data held by UNICEF.

Too promising and underestimating is the name of the game for these manufacturers, said Asia Russell, executive director of the international advocacy group Health GAP. And this is the global response infrastructure, which is terrible.

Unlike Johnson & Johnson, Novavax is a newcomer to the vaccine world. He had never successfully launched a vaccine, and had fought financially before the pandemic. After a series of failures in drug development, it sold its manufacturing facilities in 2019 an agreement that also included sharing with 100 employees. In May of that year, Novavaxs stock price fell to 36 cents per share.

However, company assets shifted as Covid-19 launched. Amid an early pandemic scramble to develop a range of vaccine candidates, the Trump administration gave Novavax $ 1.6 billion to help work on Covid-19, the largest deal ever given to any Covid-19 vaccine maker at the time. .

The contract represented a large vote of confidence in Novavaxs capabilities and a bet that seemed to be paid out as late-stage evidence showed that the vaccine was 90 percent effective against the virus.

But even then, senior Trump administration officials in Operation Warp Speed, a group tasked with accelerating vaccine development, repeatedly warned the company that it risks having problems increasing vaccine production, said two people with knowledge of direct to those discussions.

In particular, they were concerned that Novavax would have difficulty ensuring that the vaccine consistently met the strict FDA quality standards after the vaccine went into mass production, the exact problem that has now plagued the company for months.

They rushed the process, said one of the knowledgeable people on the issue. Hard to make. And they can not.

Taylor, Novavax spokesman, said in a statement that it has included feedback from regulators and has made tremendous progress with the growth of our commercial manufacturing processes. The company is still on track to produce 150 million doses per month by the end of the year, she said, and has amassed tens of millions of doses ahead of regulatory records in the US and internationally.

The company executives in recent presentations to investors have reached a similarly optimistic tone, minimizing production barriers and predicting that it will soon be cleared to begin distributing doses. During a Investor events on September 29th, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino said the company had resolved its problems and was close to submitting a final regulatory application.

We were really walking along testing our tears now, added Gregory Glenn, president of Novavaxs research and development, referring to his vaccine bundles. We think this will end soon.

U.S. officials working with the company are not so sure, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. Novavaxs manufacturing problems are seen as far more difficult to fix than the sanitary and design concerns that halted production of the J&Js vaccine at the Emergency plant earlier this year, those people said.

Even when the company begins to seek regulatory approval in other countries, the suspicion remains in the US that it has solved the fundamental flaws of vaccine purity that knowledgeable people have said have affected its ability to make plant doses worldwide.

Several batches of vaccines have already been rejected, and four people familiar with the matter say U.S. officials now do not expect the company to gain FDA signature on the vaccine until next year earlier.

To some extent, I think the efficiency would never be greater than the risk associated with the dirt that was there, said one of the knowledgeable people on the issue. I’m not surprised where we are here.