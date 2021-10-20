The Prime Minister of Saskatchewan apologizes to those who have been left without health care due to COVID-19

Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe says he regrets that some people have been left without health care as the province diverts resources to deal with its fourth wave of COVID-19.

Moe apologized Tuesday on CBC radio show The Morning Edition, a day after the Saskatchewan Party government announced it was sending six COVID-19 patients to Ontario for care.

“I’m sorry we have experienced those slowdowns here in the province and the government will do everything we can to ensure that those services are available to the people of Saskatchewan as soon as we are able,” Moe said.

Vicki Mowat, health critic for the NDP opposition, said she listened to the interview.

“It was not an apology,” Mowat said.

“What people are asking for is ownership by the Prime Minister and Minister of Health (Paul Merriman) to accept responsibility for how the fourth wave went.”

More than 275 services were disrupted in Saskatchewan in the latest wave of the pandemic, including all surgeries and elective surgeries for open-hearted patients and patients with neurology. The province has also suspended its organ donation program.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it has released 175 healthcare workers who care for patients with COVID-19 in hospitals. The province still faces a staff shortage and has sought intensive care workers from the federal government as other provinces and US states cannot help.

Saskatchewan Chief Health Officer Dr Saqib Shahab has said reduced services are likely to remain until COVID-19 hospital admissions are dramatically reduced.

“If we have 10 people in the ICU and 30 in acute care with COVID, this is a number I think we can keep and will not have an impact on other services,” Shahab said last week.

Saskatchewan reported 335 COVID-19 patients to hospitals on Tuesday, 252 of them in acute care and 83 others in intensive care. An ICU patient was transferred to Ontario.

Shahab has said that half of all virus transmission in Saskatchewan is happening in unvaccinated families. He recommends that people stay in a bubble of two to three families.

The government remains one of the few provinces without a public health order to collect restrictions.

“You see this as a clear example of where there is light between what Shahab said and what public health order actually looks like,” Mowat said.

NDP is urging the government to release the recommendations that Shahab has made throughout the pandemic and report them publicly moving forward

The Saskatchewan Party government did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but last week Merriman would not reveal whether Shahab would make a recommendation for the size collection.

“Public health orders are part of this whole picture, but ultimately it is about the government, the prime minister and the health minister who are responsible for their actions and who are in front of the people,” Mowat said.

“And if they have nothing to hide, share those recommendations of Dr. Shahab with the public.”

