Trudeau says Catholic officials need to “grow” morally, financially for residential school survivors

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is punishing officials of the Roman Catholic Church for failing to honor their commitment to residential school survivors.

Trudeau visited Tk’emlps at Secwepemc Nation on Monday before Christ. He apologized for not responding to an invitation to join the community for the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th.

Trudeau was also asked about the failure of the Catholic Church to fulfill its $ 79 million compensation pledge to survivors. A CBC News investigation recently uncovered new details of the Catholic claims.

Survivors, First Nations leaders, academics and others are now calling for action.

Trudeau said that as a Catholic himself, it is particularly disappointing to see that the Church is continuing to refuse to do the right thing.

“We have seen, unfortunately, from the Catholic Church, a resistance to taking responsibility, whether financial or moral, for its role in residential schools,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said other United, Presbyterian and Anglican Christian churches that signed the historic 2005 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement have taken “extraordinary steps as partners in this path of reconciliation”, but the Catholic Church has not.

“I think millions of Catholics like me in this country expect me to grow up and fulfill my moral responsibilities, its legal and economic responsibilities, its historical responsibilities, but also to practice what I preach literally,” Trudeau said.

The Roman Catholic Church ran most of the residential schools, such as the St. Augustine Residential School (Smoky River), located on the north bank of the Peace River northwest of Edmonton. Survivors and others are calling for action after a CBC News investigation revealed new details about Catholic compensation efforts. (Deschatelets Archive-NDC)

Following Trudeau’s comments, University of British Columbia law professor and Muskeg Lake Cree Nation member Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond appeared on CBC’sPower & PoliticsWith She said that asking the Catholic Church to do the right thing is not enough. She said action is needed.

Turpel-Lafond and others are calling for an independent inquiry into the actions of the Catholic Church, the federal government and the courts in the settlement agreement.

“They have to do their action together,” Turpel-Lafond said.

Catholic bishops issued an apology last month and are promising a new fundraising campaign. His goal is $ 30 million over the next five years. Survivors say they are skeptical because other promises have been broken.

In an email Tuesday, an official with the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said the bishops are “fully committed” to healing and reconciliation efforts.

Consultation efforts continue with First Nations leaders, elders and custodians of knowledge, as do efforts to provide data on those affected by unmarked grave discoveries, the email said.

The organization said it was continuing to plan a visit to the Vatican this year “where participants from the First Nations, Mtis and Inuit, will tell their stories to the Pope, giving him the opportunity to express his cordial closeness and address the role of the Church in the residential school system “

Promises under the 2005 agreement

The Catholic Church made three promises under the 2005 agreement. The first promise was to provide $ 29 million in cash, but this was not fulfilled as millions were spent on lawyers, administration, and other unproven expenses.

The second was to give the “best efforts” to raise $ 25 million nationwide. He raised less than $ 4 million, and over a period of time Catholic officials spent more than $ 300 million on church and cathedral construction projects.

The third was to provide $ 25 million in “outdoor services” to survivors. CBC News recently got the list of services, and survivors say most of the amount claimed was for inappropriate colonial religious services, such as Bible study courses, or sending priests and nuns to preach in indigenous communities.

In 2015, Saskatchewan Court of Justice Queen Neil Gabrielson approved a proposal to buy Catholic lawyers for less than $ 2 million. The federal government appealed, but then began negotiations with the Church. The reason for the change of position is unclear.

The acquisition was finalized during the “caretaker period” after Stephen Harper’s Conservative government was defeated, but before the new Liberal Trudeau cabinet was sworn in, according to government officials.

Official documents for the withdrawal or “abandonment” of the appeal were filed in a Saskatchewan court six days after Trudeau appointed Canada’s first Minister of Indigenous Justice, Jody Wilson-Raybould. According to a source, Wilson-Raybould had not been consulted by her department on file.