News | News | Chery International





Recently, according to data published by Fenabra (Federao Nacional dos Distribuidores de Veculos Automotores) of Brazil, Chery was ranked in the top ten in car sales for five consecutive months with a sales volume of 4,036 in September, with a year after year. increase of 84.7%; From January to September, it had a total sales volume of 27,839, which increased by 120% year on year. This figure is much higher than the 14% achieved by the Brazilian automotive industry this year. Chery partners in Brazil say this demonstrates the Chery brand’s ability to continue to grow. Although the global automotive industry is facing many challenges, Chery has successfully overcome these difficulties. With the launch of new products and the expansion of the dealer network, Chery will continue to create new wonders in Brazil.

Chery’s factory in Brazil In terms of separate models, in September, the Tiggo 5x once again became the best-selling model of the Chery brand with a sales volume of 1,122, followed by the Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 3x. Among them, Tiggo 3x, which was launched this year, is a very competitive model, which is favored by Brazilian consumers with its fashionable model, ample configuration and energy efficient and economical system, and will have better performance market in the future.

Arrizo 6 Pro Marketed in Brazil In early October, the Arrizo 6 Pro, a new member of the Pro family, proved magnificent in Brazil. The marketing of the Arrizo 6 Pro not only enriches the types of Chery products, but also marks the growth of the Pro family in Brazil. Pro series products have prominent features of fashion and technology, representing the latest technical strength of Chery. As the first model of the Pro family cars, the Arrizo 6 Pro has the most outstanding features of fashionable design, unique and new front grille and LED headlights, and through the taillights which create its energetic and stylish character; at the same time, it has technological configuration beyond the same level models, such as the standard 10.25-inch central control panel and full LCD dashboard, and CarPlay compatibility; in addition, the luxurious design of the Arrizo 6 Pro cab brings a comfortable driving experience to the users. Brazil is the largest automotive market in Latin America and one of the most important markets in the world, and is also an important part of Chery’s global appearance. In recent years, Chery has created a whole new brand image, network standards and service system. Since the beginning of this year, Chery’s market share in Brazil has consistently reached record levels and it is believed that it will have more amazing market performance in the fourth quarter. About Chery Chery is a Chinese automobile brand with global influence. It has five major R&D bases worldwide, with an R&D team of over 5,500 employees, and has the most powerful R&D power of key technologies such as engine, gearbox and chassis among Chinese automotive brands. Chery is also the first automobile enterprise in China to export complete vehicle, CKD parts, engine and vehicle manufacturing technology and equipment worldwide. To date, Chery products have spread to more than 80 countries and regions. It has established 10 overseas factories and more than 1,500 distributors and overseas services, with a global cumulative user of 9.7 million, ranking first in China’s passenger car export volume for 18 consecutive years. For more information, please contact [email protected]

