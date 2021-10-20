Losses of fuel tariffs in the green transition could mean new taxes, warns Treasury | Green economy

The new taxes could be needed to replace the billions of pounds in lost fuel revenue on petrol and diesel cars, the Treasury warned, revealing concerns at the heart of the government over the risks to public finances from the green transition.

In documents released Tuesday by the Rishi Sunaks department along with the government zero strategy, No 11 Downing Street said most of the $ 37 billion raised last year from vehicle fuel and excise duty (VED) duties could be lost if drivers switch to electric cars, which have a low or zero tax rate to encourage receipt.

If taxes do not increase in other areas of family and business activity, the Treasury will need to cut spending or increase borrowing to offset the difference.

Highlighting the difficulties for Whitehall officials as they head on a path to a low-carbon economy, the Treasury said imposing heavier taxes on carbon users would only provide a sticky plaster if, as is likely , accelerates the transition from fossil fuels.

Just a week before the chancellor sets out his budget plans for the rest of parliament and with the Cop26 summit set to begin in Glasgow later this month, the finance ministry said: The biggest impacts of the transition on public finances will come from permanent changes in behavior that feed on the tax system.

Key among these is the loss of significant amounts of tax revenue as the economy shifts away from the use of fossil fuels.

The details come after confidential documents leaked to the Observer revealed a rift between Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the potential economic effects associated with the net zero transition.

While concluding that the costs of inaction on global warming will outweigh operating costs with benefits to the economy from reducing carbon emissions, the Treasury said failing to offset falling tax revenues from fossil fuels would put public finances in jeopardy. in an unstable position.

In July, the UK fiscal watchdog warned that the global climate crisis would add 21% of GDP to national debt by 2050, or 469 billion in today’s conditions, but that cost would be lower if the government acts quickly.

According to the Treasury zero review, higher taxes may discourage foreign companies from operating in the UK, further reducing tax revenues. Ministers should consider working together on effective international action to protect British companies from tax hurdles that other countries can avoid by applying them, she said.

The UK fuel tariff is currently 57.95p per liter for petrol and diesel, with an additional 20% VAT. It has been frozen over the past decade, costing the coffers 50 billion leks, a move that climate activists warn has increased carbon emissions.

However, fuel tariffs brought in $ 37 billion in 2019-20 equivalent to 1.7% of GDP leaving a huge funding gap once electric and hydrogen vehicles become more common.

The Treasury said this would create a significant and permanent fiscal pressure, which could not be offset by the temporary revenue from making polluters pay more through expanded carbon prices.

The report added: Therefore, giving net zero consistently and consistently to governments’ fiscal strategy requires expanding carbon prices and securing automobile taxes in step with these changes during the transition.

He said additional borrowing would not provide the answer and that the government would have to consider changes to existing taxes and new sources of revenue. No. 11 did not say that this could include expanding carbon prices and securing engine taxes in step with the transition to a green economy.

currently, clean battery electric vehicles are excluded from the VED, while plug-in hybrids attract a lower rate of tax. This means that the switch to electric cars is already hitting the revenue of the government, which has prompted warnings that road taxes may be needed to make up for the shortfallwith