The numbers behind the latest Covid-19 concern

Two lines tell us why there is growing concern about the virus among government and health officials, despite our top vaccination rates in the world. Both lines deal with intensive care units.

One shows the daily change in the percentage of ICU patients with Covid-19 since July. Back then, one in 20 ICU beds were occupied by people with Covid-19. Now, there is one in every four.

The second line shows the percentage of ICU beds in the system that are considered available for use. Typically, there are about 300 ICU beds open each day. A percentage of them are considered “available” as they can be used to respond to urgent needs, among others.

During the month of July, about 35 beds in our 29 acute hospitals were considered available every day, according to HSE data. Now, it’s at about 11 every day. About 20 hospitals were not available ICU this morning.

We need your consent to upload this content to DatawrapperWe use Datawrapper to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to upload content.Manage preferences

Together, the lines show that pressure on national ICUs from Covid-19 is increasing, while the capacity to deal with any further requests is decreasing.

Combine them with some other data from the on-site pandemic monitoring system, and the changing season, and you start to see the rationale for the concern among policymakers, even if you disagree with the decisions made on its feet.

The number of people with Covid-19 in the hospital has been growing steadily for weeks. But recently, the percentage of people hospitalized, known as the hospital casualty rate, has increased. Previously, about 20 people were being hospitalized for 1,000 confirmed cases. It is now about 30.

We need your consent to upload this content to DatawrapperWe use Datawrapper to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to upload content.Manage preferences

The highest incidence rate in hospital is thought to be related to a higher average age among people who are infected. Over the past month, the average age of a confirmed Covid-19 case has gone from 23 to about 34. This means that more older people are getting infected — and they are more likely to be hospitalized.

We need your consent to upload this content to DatawrapperWe use Datawrapper to manage additional content that may place cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to upload content.Manage preferences

All of this is happening as we move into winter, a time when, even before the pandemic, the country’s health system usually comes under considerable pressure.

So the obvious question is: what can be done to ease the pressure on ICUs and hospitals?

Part of the proposed answer is why you are still constantly listening to NPHET and HSE members asking unvaccinated people to get vaccinated. Only about 10% of adults are unvaccinated, however they make up about 60% of ICU patients.

It seems like an obvious way to minimize stress on the health system – yet, equally, it seems unlikely that a large number of people who have not yet been vaccinated will now receive the offer.

The government has said the use of Covid-19 immunity certificates will be extended, but little has changed to influence unvaccinated people to get a stroke appointment.

If this alone does not solve the problem, the other obvious solution is to reduce the rate at which the virus is circulating in the community.

Government is attractive to the sense of personal responsibility of the people

This is easy to talk about, but less easily achieved. About 40% of people in the hospital recently thought they had a “major infection” – they were fully vaccinated but still got sick.

In general, the more Covid is circulating, the more progress cases will occur, as people are more often exposed to the virus during the day. This will eventually have an impact on hospitals.

Reducing the number of cases would reduce hospitalization and – in theory – disproportionately reduce the progression of infections.

The theory is good, the harder the execution.

The simplest way to reduce the number of cases would be to impose new restrictions. This is not something one wants to see happen. NPHET has not suggested this, and the Government has not chosen to do so.

Instead, the goal is to reduce the number of cases by slowing down planned reopening, introducing additional antigen testing procedures, and attracting people’s sense of personal responsibility.

The hope is that the recent increase in numbers will be temporary – that people will change their behavior, that cases will fall, and so will hospitalizations. This can happen.

If not, people in the health system – and potentially people elsewhere – are looking at a particularly long winter.