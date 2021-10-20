Brazilian senators abandon call for assassination charges against President Bolsonaro





The allegations first surfaced in a nearly 1,200-page draft report leaked to CNN by a representative of the Brazilian Pandemic Senate Parliamentary Inquiry (CPI).

The draft report effectively blames Bolsonaro’s policies for the deaths of more than 300,000 Brazilians — half the death toll of the Covid-19 nation, which is the highest in the world after the United States.

Late Tuesday at the end of a meeting, CPI president Senator Omar Aziz said genocide allegations against indigenous Brazilian communities would be removed from the text, due to a lack of consensus.

“What we agreed on is the issue of genocide, which was withdrawn. I think it is for the better. (Report author) Senator Renan Calheiros heard arguments from everyone, it was very clear,” Aziz told reporters.

CPI Vice President Senator Randolfe Rodrigues said the recommendation for “mass murder” charges would also be removed and replaced with charges for the “epidemic that resulted in death,” CNN Brasil reported. Bolsonaro will still have to respond to charges of crimes against humanity, incitement to commit crimes and “charlatanism” over his treatment of the pandemic. The final document is expected to be formally presented to the Brazilian Senate on Wednesday and voted on next week. Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The president, who will be re-elected next year, has previously criticized the investigation for his pandemic treatment as politically motivated. In July, Bolsonaro accused the CPI of ignoring other allegations of corruption across Brazil to focus on him and his government. “They want to accuse me of genocide. Now, tell me in which country people did not die? This CPI has no credibility,” Bolsonaro said. He also said then that “he felt sorry for the dead, but people who were healthy had little chance of dying.” Bolsonaro has long underestimated the severity of the virus and argued the need to prioritize Brazil’s economic health. He tested positive with Covid-19 in 2020.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Rodrigo Pedroso and Shasta Darlington in Sao Paulo, and Samantha Beech in Atlanta.

