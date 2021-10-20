Brazil Senate report to seek charges against President Bolsonaro over pandemicExBulletin

International
BRAZIL, Brazil The Brazilians will focus their focus Wednesday in the Senate, where a six-month report in preparation will recommend that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with criminal charges of allegedly interfering with the COVID-19 pandemic, and increasing the number of country deaths in the second highest country in the world.
A draft report stemming from the investigation of a Senate committee, a copy of which was reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, recommended that the president be charged with 11 counts, from charlatanism and incitement to murder to genocide.
In the group of senators of the so-called “G7” committee who are not from Bolsonaro base, three opposed the inclusion of charges of murder and genocide, said five committee members who agreed to discuss the details of sensitive talks only if not quoted by name.
Analysts said it was unclear such recommendations would lead to charges against the president. This would be a decision for the Attorney General of Brazil, who was appointed by the president.
Bolsonaro has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly accused the investigation of being a political instrument aimed at sabotaging him.
Critics have denounced Bolsonaro for underestimating the severity of the coronavirus, ignoring international health guidelines on masks and restrictions on activity created to prevent the virus from spreading, defending untested treatments and delaying the purchase of vaccines.
Anger over the president’s stance prompted the creation of the Senate committee in April, which has investigated allegations that Bolsonaro’s pandemic management caused many of Brazil’s more than 600,000 deaths from COVID-19.
The nearly 1,200-page draft report was written by Senator Renan Calheiros, who was scheduled to present his final version on Wednesday to the 11-member committee.
The document must be approved by the committee before being sent to the attorney general’s office, which will decide whether to continue the investigation and possibly pursue the charges. In Brazil, members of congressional committees can investigate but do not have the power to sue.
Regardless of the exact content of the final version of the report or whether the attorney general moves forward, his charges are expected to spark criticism of the far-right leader, whose ratings have plummeted ahead of his 2022 re-election campaign.
“The main impact of the investigation is political, because it created a lot of news that will surely be used by campaign strategists next year,” said Thiago de Arago, director of strategy at political consultancy Arko Advice.
In its current form, the draft report concludes that the government “deliberately exposed the population to a concrete risk of mass infection”, influenced by a group of unofficial advisers who advocated for the pursuit of herd immunity even after many experts said it was not applicable. option.
Even during the worst of the pandemic, Bolsonaro vehemently opposed the measures of social distancing, claiming that the poor would suffer worse if the economy stopped. He goes on to argue that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychlorine is effective in treating COVID-19, although scientists have dismissed it as ineffective.
During the six months of the investigation, the senators received thousands of documents and heard testimonies from over 60 people.
“This committee gathered evidence that abundantly demonstrated that the federal government was silent and chose to act in a non-technical and reckless manner,” the draft report said.
A particularly acute issue was Senator Calheiros’ insistence on including a recommendation that the International Criminal Court investigate Bolsonaro for possible genocide of indigenous peoples, the senators told the AP. They said they angered committee members, including critics of the government, who called the genocide an exaggeration that could threaten the credibility of the entire report.
While there was less controversy among senators to recommend murder charges, they had similar concerns about doing so, the senators said.
“The attorney general’s office will look with a magnifying glass for mistakes, failures and inconsistencies in order to wash its hands of it,” said political analyst Carlos Melo, who teaches at Insper University in Sao Paulo. “If you have 10 accusations that are very strong and one that has inconsistencies, this is what the government will catch, to try and discredit the whole report.”
In addition to Bolsonaro, the draft report recommended charges against dozens of current and former allies and members of his administration.
