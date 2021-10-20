Foreign Secretary visits Gulf to boost economic and security ties, October 2021





She is visiting Saudi Arabia this morning, where she will meet with His Highness Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to discuss closer co-operation on regional security, development, human rights and counter-terrorism. -terrorism, and how can the two nations establish economic ties as part of the Kingdoms’ plan to diversify its economy. Truss then flies to Qatar to meet His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Leading the agenda will be cooperation on Afghanistan and security in the wider region. She will visit Park View Compound, a facility that houses people who have fled Afghanistan in recent weeks. Qatar has played a critical role in supporting safe passage for those seeking to leave Afghanistan, including over 100 British nationals since the UK evacuation operation ended in late August. The last flight arrived in Doha on Monday with 17 British nationals. The Truss will also launch a Strategic Dialogue with Qatar as part of the visit, which will form the basis for deeper co-operation on security, development, trade and investment between the two countries. The Foreign Secretary sees Saudi Arabia and Qatar as important partners in deepening the UK’s economic, technological and security ties with friends and allies around the world. Secretary of State Liz Truss said: Closer security and economic ties with Gulf allies will help us provide jobs and opportunities for people in the UK and ensure as friends and partners that we are operating from a position of power in the world. I want a closer trade and investment relationship with the Gulf and for us to work more closely together on issues such as intelligence sharing, development, security and defense. The UK recently released its initial weapon in a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Trade with the GCC is already worth more than $ 30 billion and a free trade agreement would further enhance it by creating new opportunities for UK exporters and closer bilateral investment links.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-visits-the-gulf-to-boost-economic-and-security-ties-october-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos