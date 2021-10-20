Bombing hits military bus in Syrian capital, killing more than a dozen peopleExBulletin







change the title AP

AP DAMASCUS, Syria Two bombs linked to a bus carrying Syrian troops exploded in Damascus during rush hour Wednesday morning, killing 14 people and wounding others, a military official said. It was the deadliest attack in Damascus in several years, and especially rare since government troops in 2018 captured the suburbs once held by insurgents in Syria’s ten-year conflict. State media had previously described the attack as a street bomb. But an unidentified Syrian military official said the blasts were caused by bombs that had previously been attached to the outside of the vehicle. A third bomb fell from the bus and was dismantled by troops after two initial explosions, the official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but insurgents and jihadists still reside within the country’s borders and demand the overthrow of President Bashar Assad. It was unclear whether the bombs exploded from a distance or whether they were intended to be launched. The military official, quoted in state media, said the bombs exploded shortly before 7am local time. It was not immediately clear if all the dead were bus passengers. The bomber struck at a busy point in the Syrian capital, near a major bus transfer point under a bridge known as the President Bridge. Travelers converge and depart for different parts of the capital and its suburbs from the area. Syrian state television showed footage of the burnt bus, saying the blasts occurred as people were going to work and school. The images showed smoke from the extinguished bus rising as soldiers boarded the burnt vehicle. A pool of water formed under the bridge, with pictures of Assad on the walls. Visitors gathered on the bridge to watch, as traffic seemed to have returned to normal. Over an hour after the blast, workers cleared the site of the blast and the burnt bus was removed. “This is a cowardly act,” Damascus police commander General Hussein Jumaa told state TV, adding that a police force had cordoned off the area immediately and made sure there were no more bombs. He urged people to inform the authorities of any suspicious objects they see. Jumaa said one of the injured succumbed to his injuries Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 14. Assad’s forces now control most of Syria after military aid from his allies Russia and Iran helped upset the balance of power in his favor. One of the last major bombings to occur in Damascus was in 2017 when suicide bombers struck a courthouse and a restaurant, killing nearly 60 people. The attacks were carried out by militants of the Islamic State group. The extremist organization lost its territorial control in Syria in 2019, but it continues to represent a threat to dormant cells, mostly hidden in Syria’s vast desert. Some territories are still held by the armed opposition in the north of the country, where the US and Turkey are also based. The Syrian conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced half the country’s population, including five million who are refugees abroad. In August, Syrian state media said a short circuit caused an explosion in the gas tank of a bus carrying soldiers, killing one and injuring three.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/20/1047542493/bombing-hits-military-bus-in-syrian-capital-killing-more-than-a-dozen-people The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos