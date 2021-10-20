Doctor, NDP say policy guides Saskatchewan government response COVID-19

An infectious disease doctor and the official opposition both believe the policy guides the Saskatchewan governments’ guidance to COVID-19.

The two spoke a day after Prime Minister Scott Moe announced that the province was transferring six COVID patients to Ontario to help ease the burden on overcrowded ICUs.

Both said the province needs to do more to protect residents from the disease.

Dr Alex Wong, in Regina, said he believes the government uses a reasoning, which is of a political nature, to keep our elected officials, especially our health minister and our prime minister, from implementing clear public health interventions.

NDP health critic Vicki Mowat said the government is ignoring advice from the province’s chief medical officer, Dr Saqib Shahab.

Requesting that, moving forward, all the recommendations of Dr. Shahabs to be made public, she told reporters.

Enough with the politics behind the scenes, Mowat said, saying that Health Minister Paul Merriman should be as open as possible.

During a press conference with the leadership team of the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), Dr. Shahab said he strongly recommended that people be limited to two or three families for private gatherings.

Shahabs advice is only a recommendation. Saskatchewan is the only province or territory without any form of government restrictions or guidelines for collecting size restrictions.

The province also had the highest death rate per capita in the last two weeks, with 5.7 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the federal governmentwith

There is a reason why (collection size restrictions) have been implemented literally in every country of the country except us, said Wong from his office in Regina, stating that even vaccinated people can transmit the virus.

The situation in the provincial ICUs, he said, was dire.

We know that an informal triage is happening near the bed, (doctors) have to make tough decisions again about who has access to resources and who does not.

And things can still get worse.

The University of Saskatchewan Global Institute for Water Safety, which tracks the load of COVID-19 virus in water for several cities, recorded a 109 percent increase in Saskatoon from Oct. 7-13 over the previous week.

Toxicologist John Giesy, a team member and former research chair holder in Canada, said Thanksgiving celebrations helped spread the virus.

Giesy said the fact that the virus load doubled does not mean new cases will double, but for Global News the figure could provide a hint of what the city will soon experience.

Hospital admissions remain a week to two weeks behind our numbers, he said.

So by the time people get sick, they end up so sick that they are in the hospital and diagnosed, (requires) time.

“What we do not know now,” he continued, “is what will happen when the weather cools down. This is the next big unknown.”

Global News approached Moe and Merriman’s offices to ask what health measures Shahab had recommended since July 11 and which ones had been approved by the government.

Global News also asked the prime minister and health minister if they would enforce collection size restrictions in light of doubling the virus load after Thanksgiving.

The Saskatoon Public Safety Agency, which coordinates the PEOC, responded.

A statement said PEOC is taking a strategic approach when it comes to resource requirements, to ensure that the requirements meet the needs of the province at all times.

There does not appear to be any clear conclusion at sight at this point, Wong said, referring to the pandemic, saying he and other front-line workers will fight in the coming weeks.

If there are no further actions, then we will see how it goes. We will be alone.

