International
Doctor, NDP say policy guides Saskatchewan government response COVID-19
An infectious disease doctor and the official opposition both believe the policy guides the Saskatchewan governments’ guidance to COVID-19.
The two spoke a day after Prime Minister Scott Moe announced that the province was transferring six COVID patients to Ontario to help ease the burden on overcrowded ICUs.
Both said the province needs to do more to protect residents from the disease.
Read more:
The Prime Minister of Saskatchewan apologizes to those who have been left without health care due to COVID-19
Dr Alex Wong, in Regina, said he believes the government uses a reasoning, which is of a political nature, to keep our elected officials, especially our health minister and our prime minister, from implementing clear public health interventions.
NDP health critic Vicki Mowat said the government is ignoring advice from the province’s chief medical officer, Dr Saqib Shahab.
Requesting that, moving forward, all the recommendations of Dr. Shahabs to be made public, she told reporters.
Enough with the politics behind the scenes, Mowat said, saying that Health Minister Paul Merriman should be as open as possible.
Read more:
Saskatchewan PM says province could have acted earlier on renewed COVID-19 rules
During a press conference with the leadership team of the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC), Dr. Shahab said he strongly recommended that people be limited to two or three families for private gatherings.
Shahabs advice is only a recommendation. Saskatchewan is the only province or territory without any form of government restrictions or guidelines for collecting size restrictions.
The province also had the highest death rate per capita in the last two weeks, with 5.7 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the federal governmentwith
Read more:
Saskatchewans chief physician appointed on suspicion of email threat
There is a reason why (collection size restrictions) have been implemented literally in every country of the country except us, said Wong from his office in Regina, stating that even vaccinated people can transmit the virus.
The situation in the provincial ICUs, he said, was dire.
We know that an informal triage is happening near the bed, (doctors) have to make tough decisions again about who has access to resources and who does not.
And things can still get worse.
Read more:
COVID-19: Saskatchewan to seek help from federal government to ease ICU burden
The University of Saskatchewan Global Institute for Water Safety, which tracks the load of COVID-19 virus in water for several cities, recorded a 109 percent increase in Saskatoon from Oct. 7-13 over the previous week.
Toxicologist John Giesy, a team member and former research chair holder in Canada, said Thanksgiving celebrations helped spread the virus.
Giesy said the fact that the virus load doubled does not mean new cases will double, but for Global News the figure could provide a hint of what the city will soon experience.
Hospital admissions remain a week to two weeks behind our numbers, he said.
So by the time people get sick, they end up so sick that they are in the hospital and diagnosed, (requires) time.
“What we do not know now,” he continued, “is what will happen when the weather cools down. This is the next big unknown.”
Global News approached Moe and Merriman’s offices to ask what health measures Shahab had recommended since July 11 and which ones had been approved by the government.
Read more:
Saskatchewan sends 6 intensive care patients to Ontario as ICU challenges continue
Global News also asked the prime minister and health minister if they would enforce collection size restrictions in light of doubling the virus load after Thanksgiving.
The Saskatoon Public Safety Agency, which coordinates the PEOC, responded.
A statement said PEOC is taking a strategic approach when it comes to resource requirements, to ensure that the requirements meet the needs of the province at all times.
There does not appear to be any clear conclusion at sight at this point, Wong said, referring to the pandemic, saying he and other front-line workers will fight in the coming weeks.
If there are no further actions, then we will see how it goes. We will be alone.
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8282451/doctor-ndp-politics-saskatchewan-government-covid-response/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]