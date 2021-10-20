Planned fossil fuel production far exceeds climate limits, says UN | Fossil fuels

Fossil fuel production planned by world governments far exceeds the limit needed to keep global warming rising to 1.5 degrees Celsius and to avert the worst effects of the climate crisis, a UN report has found.

Despite growing promises of action from many countries, governments have yet to make plans to stop producing fossil fuels, the report said. The gap between the planned extraction of coal, oil and gas and safe borders remains large as in 2019, when the UN first reported on the issue. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres called this a huge inequality.

E report, produced by the UN Environment Program (Unep) and other researchers, found that global oil and gas production is on track to grow over the next two decades, with coal production projected to decline only slightly. This results in a doubling of fossil fuel production by 2030 which is in line with an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Detailed analysis of the top 15 fossil fuel producing countries revealed that the US, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia and China all project oil and gas growth, while India and Russia aim to increase coal production. Only two of the countries expect oil and gas production to fall: Great Britain and Indonesia.

The report also found that countries have directed more than $ 300 billion ($ 217 billion) in new public funding for fossil fuel activities since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than anticipated for clean energy.

The research is clear: global coal, oil and gas production must begin to decline immediately and rapidly to comply with the long-term heat limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius, said Ploy Achakulwisut, of the Stockholm Environmental Institute (SEI). and a lead author of the report With However, governments continue to plan and support fossil fuel production levels that are far above what we can safely burn.

Inger Andersen, executive director of Unep, said: The devastating effects of climate change are here to be seen by all. In Cop26 and beyond, world governments need to step up, taking quick and immediate steps to close the fossil fuel production gap and ensure a fair and equitable transition.

The crucial Cop26 climate summit begins in Glasgow in late October. The nations of the world must promise carbon-cutting measures that will keep alive hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The current promises would mean a catastrophic rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

But very few are taking steps to reduce fossil fuel production or cut subsidies to the sector. Greta Thunberg recently apologized to global leaders for their promises to address climate emergencies, calling them blah, blah, blah.

The vast majority of fossil fuel reserves owned today by countries and companies must remain on the ground if the climate crisis is to be addressed, a scientific study reported in September. It was estimated that 90% of coal and 60% of oil and gas reserves should not be extracted for a 50% chance of reaching the 1.5C target. In May, a report by the International Energy Agency concluded that there could be no new development of oil, gas or coal if the world were to reach net zero by 2050.

The new report analyzed publicly stated plans and forecasts and found production of 240% more coal, 57% more oil and 71% more gas in 2030 than is in line with 1.5C. The total production of fossil fuels is 45% more than in line with the even weaker goal of 2C.

Niklas Hagelberg, at Unep, said: The data does not look very good. But [keeping to 1.5C] it is still possible if we move rapidly towards decarbonization.

Governments have a key role to play here, said Mns Nilsson, executive director of SEI. State-owned companies control more than half of global fossil fuel production, and government policies and spending shape energy markets.

The report confirmed that funding provided by the G20 countries for overseas fossil fuel projects has begun to decline in recent years, and China announced the end of support for foreign coal plants in September.

The latest announcements are a much-needed step in phasing out fossil fuels, Guterres said. But, as this report shows, there is still a long way to go towards a clean energy future. It is urgent that all remaining funders switch their funding from coal to renewable energy. Since the Paris climate deal in 2015, the world’s 60 largest banks have provided $ 3.8tn in financing to fossil fuel companies.

Denmark has taken the decision to cancel all future licensing rounds for oil and gas and completely shut down production by 2050, said Danish Climate and Energy Minister Dan Jrgensen. With Costa Rica, we encourage all governments to take similar action and join Beyond the Oil and Gas Alliancewith

The UK, which hosts Cop26, has been criticized for not blocking new oil and gas fields, particularly the Cambo field in Shetland. Adoption of the Cambo oil field would be completely contrary to science, according to a paper from many of the world’s leading climate scientistswith