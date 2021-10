AG Morrisey Observes International Charity Fraud Awareness Week | Newspaper

CHARLESTON West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a host of local and international partners in recognizing International Charity Fraud Awareness Week. The international effort provides wise giving advice in the hope of helping charities and consumers avoid charitable fraud. The Years Initiative, which runs through Friday, features safety tips for nonprofits and potential donors under the theme, We Can Do It. There are so many people in West Virginia who have big hearts and choose to donate to charitable causes, Attorney General Morrisey said. However, it is important to donate using your head, not just your heart, to avoid cheating or identity theft. We are delighted to participate in this important awareness-raising initiative for our fourth year and encourage customers with questions about charities to contact our office. General tips include being aware of the potential for fraud, taking the time to check the legitimacy of a charity, and maintaining cyber and data security. Those who are concerned about the legitimacy of a charity or organization should confirm that it is registered to seek donations in West Virginia. This information may be obtained through the Office of the Secretary of State for West Virginia. Additional tips to keep in mind include: Never be pressured to donate right away. Be skeptical of charities seeking cash donations, gift cards, or wire transfers. Ask how much an individual donation directly supports the desired cause. If the charity is unknown, gather as much information as possible about the organization. Never rely on the charming resonant name of a group or its resemblance to a well-known and reputable entity. Beware of unsolicited calls I thank you for donations you do not remember making. Verify that each local chapter is authorized to request funding on behalf of its parent organization. Go directly to the charity website instead of clicking on a link for the desired group. Also, confirm that the website starts with https: // after s verifies a secure connection. Beware of any charity that refuses to detail its mission, use of donations, or proof of tax deduction. Keep notes, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization, of contributions in excess of $ 250. International Charity Fraud Awareness Week includes a broad coalition of charities, regulators, law enforcement, financial service providers, representative and umbrella bodies, and other nonprofit actors whose goal is to raise awareness and share practices. good at tackling fraud and cybercrime. The West Virginia Attorney General is participating with the Federal Trade Commission and other U.S. and international partners. Any West Virginia wanted to donate to a charity they think may be fraudulent can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, Panhandle Eastern Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the online office at www.wvago.govwith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/ag-morrisey-observes-international-charity-fraud-awareness-week/article_4d5bdf9b-6a33-5aa0-be1f-fb5af920896e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos