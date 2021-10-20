Opportunity for Australia to improve immigration policy





As Australia looks set to reopen its international borders, the federal government is rightly reevaluating the size and mix of the nations migration program. The pandemic has caused an almost unprecedented disruption in the flow of people inside and outside the country. Last fiscal year, a total of 96,600 people fled the largest exodus from Australia since World War I. Net migration abroad is expected to be minus 77,400 this year. Immigration is an important part of Australia’s social structure. Credit:Peter Rae This week, Treasury Josh Frydenberg said the record low population growth would leave the nation far short of its pre-pandemic growth forecasts. As the person responsible for the finances of nations, he would see this as a worst case scenario. Trying to control COVID-19 and help people through has led to attractive debt levels, and Australia’s ability to repair its finances will depend heavily on how well the economy, and therefore take the taxes, recovers once the restrictions are eased. While high savings rates and closed demand are expected to help the economy collapse, there are concerns that shortages of goods, as well as workers, could hamper the recovery. In the United States, which is further on its way to opening up, there are 5 million fewer people working than before the pandemic, significantly slowing down his recoverywith

Australia has for many years relied on migration, both temporary and permanent. Businesses use immigrants to hire cafes and their own factories and farms, and, especially in Melbourne, to boost economic growth. While the migration rate is expected to recover next year, it will not constitute the lost ground of the last two years. Loading In addition, some long-term trends and broader issues need to be addressed. Nearly 30 per cent of the Australian population was born overseas, and immigration has always been a key part of our economic policy and our history, improving our living standards and our social structure. But the debate has continued almost as long as the Federation has existed on integration, overcrowding, environmental impacts and the effect on wages and living standards. Some people are advocating for Greater Australia, such as NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet, and others, such as businessman Dick Smith, have long argued for a migration restriction and a stronger emphasis on a sustainable population. Trade unions have long been concerned about wage cuts, particularly from temporary migration, and the Reserve Bank recently joined them in this concern. Before the pandemic (and the 2019 election), the Morrison government alongside those who want to slow down the number of people coming to Australia, saying that immigrants blocked the infrastructure of nations. The overall visa limit in the permanent migration program was lowered to 160,000 each year, a drop of about 30,000 seats.

