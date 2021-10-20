Big plans for fossil fuel producers far exceed climate targets, says UN





A maze of crude oil pipes and valves was photographed during a tour by the Department of Energy Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, USA June 9, 2016. REUTERS / Richard Carson – S1AETIZMOIAB / Photo Photo

The UN report shows large increases in the production of coal, gas, oil

Report findings based on analysis of 15 major economies

The publication comes ahead of crucial UN climate talks in Scotland LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Leading economies will produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than meets the climate targets set in the Paris 2015 agreement to curb global warming. said the United Nations and researchers on Wednesday. The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) annual production gap report measures the difference between the planned production of fossil fuel governments and production levels which are in line with meeting the temperature limits set in Paris. Under the pact, nations are committed to a long-term goal of limiting the average temperature rise to less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and trying to limit them further to 1.5C. The report, which analyzed the top 15 fossil fuel producers, found that they plan to produce, in total, about 110% more fossil fuels by 2030 than would be consistent with limiting the heating rate to 1.5 degrees Celsius. and 45% more than is in accordance with 2C. The size of this gap has not decreased much since the UNEP 2020 report, he added. The countries analyzed in the report were Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, from 31 October to 12 November for climate talks to strengthen action to tackle global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement. LUNDT FOSJORE Despite efforts to strengthen climate targets, most major oil and gas producers plan to increase production by 2030 or beyond, while some major coal producers plan to continue or even increase production, the report said. The plans of the 15 countries analyzed envisage an increase in fossil fuel production by at least 2040. This would lead to about 240% more coal, 57% more oil and 71% more gas by 2030 than what is required to curb global warming to 1.5C. Of the three fuels, gas production is projected to increase further between 2020 and 2040, based on government plans. The International Energy Agency said in May that investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world were to reach zero emissions by the middle of the century. Read more “The research is clear: global coal, oil and gas production must begin to decline immediately and rapidly to comply with the long-term heat limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius,” said Ploy Achakulwisut, lead author of the new report. . The report was produced by UNEP, as well as experts from the Stockholm Institute for the Environment, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, and the E3G and ODI study centers. Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Gareth Jones Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

