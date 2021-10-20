Putin critic Alexei Navalny awarded Europe’s highest human rights awardExBulletin



STR / AP

BRUSSELS Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize on Wednesday in a clear slap in the face to President Vladimir Putin.

In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “great personal bravery”. The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and was arrested shortly after returning to Moscow from treatment in Germany and later jailed.

“He has been constantly campaigning against the corruption of Vladimir Putin’s regime, and through his social media accounts and political campaigns, Navalny has helped uncover abuses and mobilize the support of millions of people across Russia. For this, he was poisoned and thrown in jail, “Parliament Speaker David Sassoli said in a statement.

Sassoli called for Navalny’s immediate release.

Navalny’s recognition will further strain relations between the 27-nation bloc and Russia. These ties have been declining for years, especially after Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 by Moscow and its support for a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine.

The impact resonated beyond the EU.

Days after Russia suspended its NATO mission and ordered the closure of the alliance’s office in Moscow in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from NATO, the head of the organization said he accepted the news.

“I welcome the fact that a strong voice … in Russia has been given this award,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters. He said the award was also a call for “his unconditional release from prison” and to have an “international investigation” into it.

Stoltenberg recalled that NATO viewed Navalny’s treatment as part of a “model where we see Russia becoming more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad.”

Russia’s treatment of Navalny has only exacerbated the situation. The EU has called for his immediate and unconditional release in what it sees as a politically motivated imprisonment and has said he holds Moscow accountable for his health.

The EU imposed sanctions last year on six senior Russian officials for their alleged involvement in Navalny poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

With the stalemate between Brussels and Moscow, the move by European lawmakers to award the prize to Navalny put him back at the heart of the political debate.

“The signal is an important signal, also to the Kremlin, that the EU will not succumb to pressure and blackmail or be deceived by empty promises,” said Sergey Lagodinsky, the Greens / EFA MEP from Germany.

Navalny’s main contributor, Leonid Volkov, wrote on Twitter that the award was “deserved” and he thanked all those who have supported the opposition leader.

“Hoorah!” posted on Twitter another Navalny ally, Ivan Zhdanov

The € 50,000 ($ 58,200) prize will be awarded at the European Parliament’s December 15 session in Strasbourg, France. The other candidates included a group of Afghan women and jailed Bolivian politician and former interim president Jeanine Anez.

Afghan women, which include human rights activists, a journalist and cultural figure, had also been strong contenders. The fate of Afghan women has been in the spotlight since the Taliban took power after the US military ousted the country in August.

Despite initial promises to protect women’s rights, especially in education, the Taliban have been criticized, including by the United Nations, for failing to honor those commitments.

The EU Prize, named for Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups defending human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died in 1989.

It was the second year in a row that he went to those challenging authoritarian leaders. Last year, she addressed the opposition movement Belarus and its leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, about their challenge to the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko following a controversial 2020 election.