Miami International Airport ready for global visitor benefits

Written by Monica Correa on October 19, 2021

With the return of international travel for vaccinated non-US nationals nationwide, Miami International Airport expects an increase in overall passenger traffic following a steady increase in air traffic since the pandemic’s lowest number.

The Biden administration announced Oct. 15 that the U.S. will lift international travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers Nov. 8 for some 39 nations previously restricted by 2020. According to the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, six of those nations, including China, Mexico and Brazil, were among the busiest tourist markets of Miami International Airports in 2019.

Greg Chin, communications director for the Department of Aviation, said lifting international travel restrictions would make a big difference in the overall increase in air passengers at MIA.

Our domestic traffic has returned to 95% compared to 2019, Chin said. Travel is international travel that is still declining by 50% compared to what we saw in 2019.

The latest statistics of the Ministry of Interior mark July with an increase of 836.34% in the total number of international passengers compared to last July, and an increase of 248.8% in the total number of domestic passengers. Last year, 152,055 international passengers flew to and from Miami in July, and this July 1,423,749 did so. For domestic travelers during the same month, 684,332 passengers traveled last year, compared to 2,386,922 this year.

In 2020 Miami International had 7,406,579 international passengers, 66.91% less than in 2019, and a total of 11,257,279 domestic passengers, down 52.18% from 2019. This combined a total loss of 59.36% in total air travel revenue.

The Aviation Department forecasts for the fourth quarter a larger wave of passengers at the MIA, with already 7.7 million of its 22.8 million total passengers by August traveling internationally, according to the department.

Last year, the MIA was ranked second in international flying passengers and first in tons of international cargo. In 2019 it was ranked third among international passengers and first in tons of international freight, according to global data from the Council of International Airports.

We really compare ourselves against the traffic of 2019 in terms of determining when we came back because 2020 was at its worst, when we were down 95% and started crawling as the year went on, said Mr. Chin. Everything compared to last year is better.

Domestic travel at MIA is 5% lower than 2019, but published airline timetables are showing a 10.1% increase in seat capacity from October to December compared to 2019 levels.

American Airlines remains MIA’s busiest carrier, Chin said. American will increase flight schedules at most at the airport since the pandemic hit, with 340 daily flights through December, he said. According to a press release, American Airlines will add two new international destinations and six new domestic airlines during November and December, offering a total of 130 non-stop destinations.

Frontier, which is one of MIA’s leading carriers, will launch nine new non-stop routes from Miami, including new services to Aruba and Turks and Caicos, for a total of 41 non-stop domestic and international destinations, according to the Department of Transportation. Aviation.

Spirit Airlines, which started serving MIA on October 6 with nine destinations, will expand on November 17 to 28 cities and in January will add three more international destinations to a total of 11 international destinations and 20 domestic destinations. That’s going to be another big boost and it has already been, so far, Mr Chin said.

Other high-performance airlines according to country sales are Delta, Southwest, Jet Blue and United, he added.

We have been the busiest airport for international travelers in the US, even with declining international traffic, Mr. Chin said. Even with 50% of what we were doing [in 2019], were the main airport in the US for international travelers.

According to the Department of Aviation, the MIA and four general aviation airports Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, Miami Executive Airport, Miami Homestead General Aviation Airport and Dade-Collier Transit and Transit Airport generate $ 31.9 billion for the Florida economy5.70 contribute jobs directly and indirectly With

MIA is recognized by the Airport Council Airport Health Accreditation Program for its health measures and procedures following the Covid-19 pandemic.

We continue to have signage throughout the airport at all of our checkpoints, reminding people to wash their hands and about the mask mandate, which is a federal requirement, Chin said. We also continue to have audio messages playing around the airport as a reminder.

We know that tourism is a major driver of business income and jobs in our community, Mr. Chin said. More flights and more passengers means more tourist spending in our community; means more job availability because companies need to hire more people in hotels, restaurants, transportation. It’s a win-win situation for our community when we have more visitors coming to Miami-Dade County.