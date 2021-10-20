City News City of Germantown





On Monday, the Fire Department in Germantown attended Full-scale emergency response exercise 2021 at Memphis International Airport. This exercise allows all airport departments to practice and evaluate the ability of airports to effectively manage a mass casualty incident if such an incident occurs. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) orders that Memphis International Airport (MEM) must have and maintain an Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) established to minimize the possibility and extent of personal injury and property damage to the airport in the event of an emergency. . The exercise features collaboration between many different first response organizations as well as multiple units at the airport. This drill over the years simulated an accident involving a plane and a fuel truck. Airport staff, law enforcement and local first responders were dispatched to the scene, while other airport units also worked on various aspects of the response. The GFD was able to provide an ambulance and a motorbike to participate in the exercise. Our ambulance was used to transport a simulated patient to a designated location at the airport and to participate in patient tracking. Our engine helped in simulating patient triage as well as patient tracking. EMS Chief Jerome Cole served as an observer and assisted command staff at the scene. During the training, Assistant Chief Eric Grizzard assisted the medical communication team in simulating the process to seek additional sources of information.

