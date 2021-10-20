International
WeShield responds to the Information Statement of OPTEC International, Inc.
Published: October 20, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW YORK, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –WeShield, a wholly owned subsidiary of OPTEC International, Inc. United States New York Southern District Court.
The allegations in the newly filed lawsuit are completely without merit and will be addressed and answered appropriately in court. In the end, however, the complaint appears to claim that the recent merger between Optec and WeShield did not take place. This is contrary to the facts, as evidenced by the many public statements and actions taken by the CEO of OPTEC International, Inc., Roger Pawsonwith
Contrary to the allegations in the lawsuit, Pawson has publicly acknowledged that the last merger was completed in no less than nine cases over the past few months.
Optec Shareholder Notice regarding WeShield Acquisition
OPTEC International, Inc. Ends $ 70 million Acquisition of WeShield, an enterprise established by AI NY MedTech in the Medical Supply Area and PPE
Newly acquired subsidiary of Optec International WeShield, a New York-based MedTech company launches first shareholder update
Optec International, Inc. will launch the “Already Together” Group Purchasing Division by designing an add-on $ 25 million in Annual Income
Latest Acquisition of Optec International by Medtech Company Driven by Artificial Intelligence with Sales of $ 59 million Audited Finances are issued
Optec International and its subsidiary, Weshield, See Above 100% increase in PPE orders during the previous month due to the Delta Variant
Optec International GPO, WeShield Together, Officially Launches With $ 2 million in sales in the first two weeks by 32 sellers
Moreover, OPTEC has acted towards merging WeShield, expanding WeShield offerings with the launch of WeShield Together, a new acquisition division within Optec. Pawson said at the time: “We are only seeing the start of growth and results from the acquisition of WeShield. In less than a month since they joined the OPTEC family, we have seen tremendous efforts from our new partners to continue “Higher needle movement for expected growth. We can only imagine the potential we can see together after a few years.”
“It is important to note that as shareholders of Optec, we will do everything we can to defend ourselves in the frivolous lawsuit filed against us and to use our best efforts to ensure that all shareholders with similar locations “have the value of their investments preserved and hopefully improve,” he comments Michael Sinensky, CEO at WeShield.
No further statement will be made at this time; updates on the progress of this litigation will be provided in due course.
About WeShield
WeShield, a wholly owned subsidiary of OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI), posting total Q1 and T2 revenue $ 40 million with EBITDA of $ 6.7 million, or 17% of revenue.
The finances audited in 2020 for WeShield were recently published, indicating that the Company generated $ 59 million in income with an EBITDA of $ 5.6 million or about 10%. The company reports significant growth in both the protective equipment and medical supplies sectors.
WeShield.us releasing PPE security products to key clients, including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more.
Statement of Secure Laws: Secure protection from liability created by the Securities Private Reform Act of 1995. These future statements can generally be identified with phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management “believes “,” expects “,” predicts “,” predicts “,” predicts “,” evaluates “or other words or phrases of similar importance. Similarly, the statements here that describe the Company’s business strategy, perspective, objectives, plans, goals or objectives are also future statements. All such future statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements. OPTEC International Inc.
