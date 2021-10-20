A plan to change public behavior to reduce carbon emissions, including taxes on high-carbon foods and a reduction in frequent flights, was published by the government along with its net zero strategy on Tuesday, but was withdrawn within a bit hours.

The recommendations in the plan contrast with Boris Johnson’s promise in the strategy preface that the transition to net zero can happen without sacrificing the things we want. This strategy shows how we can build greener, without as much as a hair shirt in appearance, the preface said.

In 2050 we will continue to drive cars, fly planes and heat our homes, but our cars will be electric, they will slide quietly through our cities, our planes will have zero emissions, allowing us to we fly innocently and our homes will be heated with cheap and reliable energy drawn from the winds of the North Sea.

The plan, however, emphasizes that tackling the climate crisis requires significant behavioral changes. According to the document, entitled Net Zero: Principles for Successful Behavior Change Initiatives, and produced by the Behavior Knowledge Team, or Push Unit, the British public may need to reduce its demand for high carbon activities , such as flying and eating ruminant meat, among other changes.

The report raises concerns about the expansion of airports included in government policy and the tax exemptions granted to the aviation sector. The UK government can lead by example and recognize the extremely influential signal it sends, for example, to approve airport extensions, or financially support the airline industry with low demand for decarbonization in exchange, the report said. . He says a more realistic transition to net zero would be through tactics including reducing the number of frequent business flyers.

The report outlines nine key principles needed to change public behavior to achieve zero zero. These include making it clear to people what changes they need to make, making these changes easy and affordable, and aligning trade interests with zero net results.

He recommends tax and legal interventions to force change, including carbon taxes, a financial tax on high-emission feed traces, using the law to force the public to change and forcing markets to be more transparent to enable consumers choose more sustainable options.

Laws matter and can strongly cement new changes in normative values, the report said. Looking at past government-led initiatives, significant changes in social behavior related to, for example, reducing harm from smoking, increasing the safety of workers or vehicles, or getting vaccines have all included taxes, bans, mandates and other regulatory measures beyond soft conviction.

We do not have time to lead the way to net zero, and so a focus on building sufficient political capital and public support will be needed to encourage bolder action.

Behavior change will be vital if we want to reach net zero, according to the Climate Change Committee, which noted in its sixth carbon budget that about 60% of the emissions savings to be made over the next 15 years will come from a combination of behavior and technology.

The issue is tough for the Conservatives, who fear many of their supporters will resist everything from the top down, such as the meat tax or the frequent leaflet picking.

Dr Alex Chapman, a senior fellow at the New Economy Foundation, said the government had not included any mention of aviation in its strategy and the government analysis found that the strategy would not lead to any material reductions in air travel emissions from now until 2037.

At the heart of this is the refusal of governments to accept that we cannot continue to increase the size of the aviation sector in a climate emergency. Betting on the spread of miracle technologies still underdeveloped represents a big game with our future, Chapman said.

Now, with this hastily drawn research paper, we learn that the government is in fact well aware of this contradiction. There are indeed major concerns about the ongoing expansion of airports in the UK and the current tax exemptions enjoyed by the aviation sector. It is time for the government to stop living with a scam and take meaningful action to prevent aviation emissions that take us away from a climate rock.

The report says that politicians and policymakers may suffer from over-optimism / prejudice, the older they get.

It also says that implementing policies is everything. He says the government should push the message that it is pursuing science, as it did in the Covid-19 pandemic, and calls for close co-operation with experts.

The report says changing behavior requires a clear narrative from the government, which is not easy. We have to admit that we are often asking people to swim against the current if the cheap, available, enjoyable, convenient, normal and predetermined option is the unstable one.

This is often the case: it is difficult to avoid plastic packaging when shops are full of it; hard to drive a [electric vehicle] if you do not have off-street parking to install a charging point; it is difficult to take the train when the plane is cheaper and faster; it is hard to give up red meat when our shops, restaurants and cultural norms are filled with it.

The document said it would be extremely important to demand a change in public behavior: acceptance of changes in policy and infrastructure; willingness to adopt new technologies; and direct individual action.

A government spokesman said: This was an academic research paper, not government policy. We have no plan to dictate customer behavior this way. For that reason, our net zero strategy published yesterday did not contain such plans.