UK net zero strategy still avoids what is needed to avoid climate catastrophe | Rebecca Newsom

Tthe collection of new climate policies issued by the government this week is being reviewed for their ambition and effectiveness. But it is also essential to judge them for their righteousness. We need to reduce total emissions as soon as possible justice at the macro level means protecting the poorest countries that have done the least to cause the problem, and those countries that have emitted the most, such as the UK , moving faster.

At a micro level, justice is also vital. Moving to net zero will lead to major changes in all aspects of UK society and many less affluent people are understandably worried that they may be able to afford to reduce their emissions. Essential It is essential to design policies so that this transition is fair to individuals and that no one is left behind. This is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes political sense: if justice is not turned on, then people will resist change and this reasonable dissatisfaction will be magnified and manipulated by those who seek to postpone action for reasons of others.

So how do governments act new policies pile up? While there has been some progress in things like electric vehicles, there were still lacks an ambitious and comprehensive plan to meet our goals and show real leadership on the world stage ahead of Cop26 in Glasgow.

When it comes to providing the right climate transition, the government is starting to say the right things, but is failing to put enough money where it’s right. This plays into the hands of climate delayers, who are increasingly focusing on concerns about justice to put pressure on the government to do less on climate in general. Winning that argument means being much more active in policy-making and investment to ensure that ambitious climate action and justice go hand in hand.

Chancellors net review zero shows that he is beginning to realize that doing more for the climate is now economically optimal. He has also paid attention to justice even though it would have been helpful for him to be clearer that delaying, or doing less, are not solutions to the challenges he points out.

But when we look at the policies and investments currently being presented, it is clear that the government is not understanding what justice really means in practice. It is obvious that many of the biggest gaps in announcements this week have been in areas that have the greatest potential to raise government to the level of agendas: for example, the lack of adequate support for low-income families to take advantage of heat pumps. replacement for new gas boilers. While there are some exciting cost-cutting forecasts for heat pumps at the moment, the $ 5,000 grants will still make it likely that consumers will raise significant additional amounts while waiting for costs to fall. This leaves lower-income families in the cold, while better families can start to take advantage of new technology. A total of $ 4.76 billion is needed in the coming weeks to review spending to speed up the transition to heat pumps, including grants to cover full costs for low-income households. This is something that is supported by a wide range business and environmental groupswith

Another case is the strong emphasis on electric vehicles to decarbonize our transportation system, without raising extra money for public transportation. Electrification of road transport is vital and costs are falling rapidly, but the climate experts are clear that we also need to dramatically reduce the use of our private vehicles and rely more on public transport, walking and cycling to get around. Almost a quarter of households in the UK do not own a car, increasing to 65% for those on lower incomes, and poor public transport insurance is one of the main reasons communities find themselves left behind.

Further, the government has avoided critical decisions regarding the support of fossil fuel workers to move to green jobs and the completion of new oil and gas projects. Not only that climate critical, is also vital for workers, who face growing instability and job insecurity. In a survey by Greenpeace, Platform and Friends of the Earth Scotland out of more than 1,000 offshore workers, 81% said they would consider leaving the industry, with more than half saying they would be interested in working on renewables with the right support to retrain . While we all agree, we do not want to repeat the misfortune of the remaining communities trapped by changing industries, as happened when large-scale coal mining ended in the UK, efforts to facilitate this transition remain scarce on the ground.

The lack of real action on justice in the zero-zero plan of governments is enough to make me wonder if Sunak is serious in tackling the problem, or if he signals his ambivalence on the decarbonisation agenda. E review of expenditures next week will be the real test for the chancellor. We do not have time for political games. Any harsh ideological commitment to a small state and fiscal conservatism must be subjected to the now frightening science and allow the government to intervene to prevent the biggest market failure the world has ever seen.