Lombard International Variable Placement Annuity Available on FIDx | tidings





BERWYN, Pa., October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) announces that it has joined forces with Lombard International to provide access to Lombard International variable pension placement solutions for more than 100,000 financial advisors on the FIDx proprietary platform. “Lombard International is one of the largest private placement insurance providers in the US and worldwide. It has a 30-year record of working with consultants serving high net worth clients, making it an ideal strategic partner. “as we continue to expand the range of sophisticated pension solutions available through our ecosystem,” he said. Romano rich, Chief Executive Officer at FIDx. Lombard International ‘s variable private placement annuity can give advisers the opportunity to help clients wish to create personalized, tax – driven pension portfolios with a wider selection of traditional and alternative asset classes that they “They would not normally be able to get them through an insurance carrier. They are proud to offer a bottom – up digitized process for consultants that simplifies managing this powerful legacy planning solution for their clients.” In addition to wealth accumulation, variable annual settlement pensions (PPVAs) allow high net worth families to reserve a portion of their assets for multi-generational planning and charitable giving. “At Lombard International, our goal is to always strive to find solutions that support individuals with high net worth and their families to protect, preserve and transfer their wealth to future generations. Therefore we are excited to “to work with FIDx to improve the delivery of variable private placement pensions to financial advisers and to meet the growing demand for PPVA from their final clients,” he said. Michael Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Chief Operating Officer and Group at Lombard International Group. The FIDx platform enables distribution entities to provide protection and revenue solutions through direct integration with a range of insurance carrier partners. The platform also offers features to help advisors actively manage annual pensions for clients planning and navigating retirement. These tools include a retirement dashboard with knowledge of upcoming events, opportunities and daily ratings. Furthermore, direct FIDx integrations with insurance carriers allow advisors to seamlessly research and compare pensions using updated information and fully electronic application processing workflow, including eligibility package, eSignature, and review queue of home office. About FIDx Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a technology-enabled network that seamlessly integrates brokerage, insurance, and advisory ecosystems for best-in-class pensions and insurance solutions from industry-leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed returns and negative protection as key components of their clients’ portfolios, integrated within the same asset management platforms they already use on a daily basis. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects consulting firms with insurance carriers through a smooth, digitally activated process, so that consultants can provide truly comprehensive advice and help clients achieve their goals. To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/and follow FIDx at LinkedInwith FIDx does not provide any advice or make any recommendations regarding any insurance or other financial products and does not seek, offer or sell any insurance or other financial products. About the Lombard International Group The Lombard International Group (“Group”) is a leading provider of global wealth solutions and succession planning with 30 years of experience. Lombard International has the power and expertise to help individuals with high net worth and ultra high net worth, their families and institutions protect, preserve and pass on their legacy to future generations. The group serves over 20 markets throughout Asia, Europe, Latin America, and United States, providing life insurance and multiple private placement / unit jurisdictional pensions on a global basis, with a deep understanding of local regulations, cultures and attitudes. The assets of the group under administration are $ 65.1 billion in terms of June 30, 2021With a Global Team of over 500 people it includes more than 60 technical experts and over 100 customer service professionals who provide an excellent level of service in many jurisdictions. Funds managed by Blackstone Inc. have the Lombard International Group. Blackstone Inc. is one of the leading investment firms in the world with $ 684 billion in assets under management since June 30, 2021with For more information about the Lombard International Group, visit: www.lombardinternational.comwith

