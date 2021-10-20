Fossil fuel drilling plans undermine climate promise, warns UN report





WASHINGTON Although world leaders promise to take stronger action on climate change, many countries are still planning to dramatically increase their oil, gas and coal production in the coming decades, potentially undermining those lofty promises, according to a report supported by the United Nations released on Tuesday. The report looked at future mining and drilling plans at 15 major fossil fuel producing countries, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada, China, India and Norway. Taken together, those countries are currently planning to produce more than twice as much oil, gas and coal by 2030 than would be necessary if governments wanted to limit heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Scientists and world leaders are increasingly saying that keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius is crucial if humanity wants to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, such as increasingly deadly heat waves, large-scale floods, and widespread extinctions. The world has already warmed to approximately 1.1 degrees since the Industrial Revolution.

But the planned global expansion of fossil fuel extraction strongly clashes with those climate goals, the report found. If the world remains covered in oil, gas and coal for decades to come, then many countries will find it harder to switch to cleaner energy sources. At the same time, many of the oil wells and coal mines that have now been approved and developed could prove profoundly unprofitable if demand for fossil fuels decreases, creating economic disruption. By 2030, the report found, the nations of the world are planning to produce 240 percent more coal, 57 percent more oil and 71 percent more natural gas than would be needed to limit heat to 1.5 degrees Celsius. .

Starting Oct. 31, world leaders will gather at a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow for two weeks to discuss how to reduce their global warming emissions. But environmentalists say governments should also focus on future plans to extract fossil fuels, so that they are more in line with proposals to sell more electric vehicles or install more renewable energy.

World governments need to step up, taking quick and immediate steps to close the fossil fuel production gap and ensure a fair and equitable transition, said Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program. Over the past decade, governments and businesses have begun to slowly boost the global economy from its long reliance on fossil fuels. Many countries are now planning significant expansion of wind and solar energy and canceling plans for new coal plants. Leading vehicle manufacturers like Ford and General Motors are investing heavily in electric vehicles and are preparing to gradually reduce sales of petrol and diesel cars. But this is just the beginning. The International Energy Agency recently looked at what would be needed to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. All the nations of the world will have to drastically discontinue their use of fossil fuels over the next three decades until they no longer add any greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2050, achieving essentially zero emissions. Under that scenario, the agency said, the nations of the world would not approve of the development of any new coal mines or new oil and gas fields beyond what has already been done today.

However, the new report, led by researchers at the Stockholm Institute for the Environment, warns that many nations are still far out of step with the foreseeable future. Although countries like China and the United States expect to cut coal mining in the coming decades, this will be offset by plans for new mines in countries like Australia, India and Russia.

The United States, the report says, is still expected to see a significant increase in oil and gas production by 2030. The Biden administration has pledged to suspend and reform leasing programs for oil and gas drilling on federal soil, including why those efforts have been tied up to the courts. The report notes that more than half of the world’s fossil fuel production is controlled by state-owned companies, which are often isolated from market pressures and sometimes legally required to maintain production in order to keep tax revenue flowing. . But even countries that depend on private companies to extract coal or drill for oil often pay subsidies that can keep fossil fuel production artificially high. In practice, it can be tricky for governments to adopt a regular reduction in fossil fuel production worldwide. Even if the world switches to cleaner energy, there will still be demand for oil and gas during the transition period. Any country pumping oil and gas would prefer to take as much of that reduced market share as possible and let the others cut. This dynamic can lead to overproduction worldwide. Making the task even tougher, the world is currently experiencing a severe energy crisis, with Europe, Asia and Latin America all facing natural gas shortages this fall to replace their renewable energy operations. The International Energy Agency recently warned that nations need to significantly increase their investment in clean energy to overcome these problems, but outages could also strengthen calls for more fossil fuel production. The Chinese government, for example, recently ordered coal companies to increase their mining production to manage a power shortage that has led to nationwide outages. To address these challenges, the new report calls for closer international coordination to ensure that declines in fossil fuel production are distributed as evenly as possible, minimizing disruption risks.

