Is it the ‘Quad New’ of India, USA, UAE, Israel to address the Dragon in the Table?

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar joined his US, UAE and Israeli counterparts in a virtual meeting on October 18, which has been described as marking the emergence of a “New Four” with a focus on West Asia. . The four foreign ministers spoke of “expanding economic and political co-operation” through engagement in the areas of

trade, climate change, energy cooperation and maritime security, but experts say there may be a strong Chinese context in the talks as the US makes urgent moves to counter Beijing’s moves in the Indo-Pacific.

What did you talk about?

The virtual meeting between the four countries’ foreign ministers came less than a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met in Washington to mark a year of the signing of the road – the breaking of the Abrahamic Covenants, which paved the way for the normalization of ties between Israel and the Arab countries.

or statements by State Department spokesman Ned Price said the four foreign ministers “discussed expanding economic and political cooperation in the Middle East and Asia, including through trade, combating climate change, energy cooperation and enhancing maritime security.” Also on the agenda was “human connections with people in technology and science.”

Is there a corner of China?

Experts and commentators have noted that the new set that shows the discussions between the foreign ministers of these four countries has a strong trace of the US view to control and combat China’s growing influence in Asia. Especially when it comes to West Asia, China’s recent partnerships with some of Washington’s closest allies in the region would have set alarm bells in US foreign policy circles.

The U.S. urgency has been captured in the way it has moved rapidly since its withdrawal from Afghanistan to pursue multiple partnerships, from the Quartet Security Dialogue – where Australia, India and Japan are the other members – to AUKUS formation with Australia and the UK Among the main objectives of both groups is maritime security and an open and comprehensive Indo-Pacific, a clear reference to China and its affirmative movements in the region.

A piece published by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) notes how the Chinese-owned Shanghai International Port Group has built a $ 1.7 billion container terminal in Haifa, Israel that “sits near a port used by ships.” American and Israeli navies and raises fears. added that Ashdod, Israel’s other major Mediterranean port, is also being upgraded by China, adding that “concerns that Chinese state-owned companies are embarking on sensitive infrastructure projects in a strategic ally.”

The UAE has also seen warm ties with Beijing, which were strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic with Chinese vaccine diplomacy — the first vaccines the UAE came from China — while the Chinese Ocean Transportation Company (Cosco) has signed a 35-year contract. concession agreement to develop a new container terminal in the Port of Khalifa. But it is Huawei Gulf State’s choice of technology for its 5G telecom networks that would pose a major concern for the US, which is in talks to sell its advanced F-35 jets to the Emirates. The ORF section notes that “it may not be a coincidence that in recent months, both Etisalat and the UAE telecom duopoly – have signed agreements to share their 5G devices from Ericsson and Nokia.

What about India?

India shares close ties with Israel’s three initial partners in the Abraham Agreement, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. Coincidentally, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attended the virtual summit while in Israel, where he is on an official visit that his Israeli counterpart Lapid said “is a vanguard of events to be held next year to mark the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Israel “.

A Israeli Foreign Ministry The statement said that the two talked about the renewal of negotiations for a free trade zone agreement between the countries this November “with the aim of concluding it by mid-2022” and also “agreed on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, as well as “Expanding cooperation in the fields of water and agriculture, which in recent years have become a major anchor in relations between the two countries.”

India has also seen increasingly close ties in recent years with the UAE, which is home to the largest population of Indian immigrants, in the areas of trade and commerce, defense co-operation and law enforcement. Diplomatic ties between the two countries date back to 1972 and, according to the center in Washington Middle East Institute (MEI), “recent progress in developing India-UAE relations also comes from broadly compatible geopolitical views and common security concerns”, especially given the recognition that “the security of the Indian Gulf and Ocean are inseparable “.

Thus, there are some intersections that partners in the new dialogue can explore and build to release synergies across multiple sectors.

