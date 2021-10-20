Is Dryer Vent Cleaning Worth It?

You will always have laundry to do, whether you live on your own or have a family. Having cleaning appliances will help to keep your room tidy and free from many dirty clothes. However, as the machine keeps your clothes clean, it also needs to be kept clean through regular dryer vent cleaning. A washing machine should be cleaned every six months to ensure no dirt and lint are trapped in the vents.

Lint is dangerous to the safety of the machine and that of the homeowner. Since lint is very flammable, it can lead to a fire. This happens when the lint blocks the free circulation of air in the machine, so the machine starts overheating. A lot of heat mixed with lint can lead to fires. So, how do you keep your device clean? Let’s find out from Toronto specialists.

1. Cleaning Vents Saves You Money

When lint blocks the vent, there is not enough air circulation. This makes the parts of the machines work harder and not efficiently. The machine takes longer to dry the clothes, leading to the consumption of energy. The machine parts can also start breaking due to overworking. This will cost you repairs. You can clean your vents to save on this.

2. How Often Should The Dryer Vent Be Cleaned?

The time taken between dryer vent cleans depends on how often you dry your clothes. The standard and recommended time to clean your vents is once a year.

3. The Dryer Vent Cleaning Process

Unplug The Dryer

You first begin with unplugging the dryer from the outlet. Remove the clamps holding the vent on the outside. Also, remember to unplug the dryer from the source of heat. This ensures safety because electricity causes shock, which can lead to death.

Start Cleaning

Once the dryer has been disconnected, start vacuuming out the vent that attaches to the dryer and the outside. Suck all the dust and lint from as far as you can. Vacuum the vent from outside too.

Ensure the hose is vacuumed from both sides. Use a brush with fine bristles to make the dirt loose, and then vacuum it. You can buy a dryer vent cleaning kit if you don’t have one. Also, clean the outside of the dryer and the laundry room.

Reattach The Dryer

Once everything is clean and okay, return the dryer to its position. Carefully reattach the parts of the dryer, including the hose and the outer parts. Plugin the dryer into the power source. Ensure that before plugging it into the power socket, both the dryer and the wall socket are switched off.

Test

Test if the dryer is working. You can use a few clothes to see how long it will take to dry them. Test if there is overheating and see if the clothes dry entirely. Also, record the time the dryer takes to dry your clothes. After dryer vent repair Toronto or cleaning, you expect it to dry the clothes faster than before.