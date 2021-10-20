Why the world is facing a global energy crisis

Power shortages are turning off streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German farmers of corn and wheat can not find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are growing that Europe will have to ration electricity if it is a cold winter.

The world is gripped by an energy crisis, a severe tightening in some of the major markets for natural gas, oil and other fuels that keep the global economy afloat and lights and heat on at home. Going into winter, it means higher utility bills, more expensive products and growing concern about how energy-consuming Europe and China will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising energy costs is another point of pressure on businesses and consumers who are already feeling the pinch of higher prices by the supply chain and labor constraints.

The biggest pressure is on natural gas in Europe, which imports 90 percent of its supplies mainly from Russia and where prices have risen five times more than they were at the beginning of the year, to 95 euros ($ 136) from around 19 euros ($ 27) per megawatt hour.

“We are starting to suffer a lot”

It’s hitting the Italian food chain hard, with methane prices expected to rise sixfold and increase the cost of drying grains. This could eventually raise the price of bread and pasta in supermarkets, but the meat and dairy rows are more vulnerable as cow and dairy farmers are forced to pay more for wheat to feed their animals and feed them. exceed the cost to customers.

“From October we are starting to suffer a lot,” said Valentino Miotto of the AIRES association representing the wheat sector.

LOOK | Russia accused of playing politics with gas exports to Europe:

Russia is accused of playing politics with gas exports to Europe Russia is denying it is playing politics by banning gas exports to Western Europe while struggling with shortages. 2:05

Analysts blame a combination of events for the gas crisis: Demand rose sharply as the economy pulled out of the pandemic. A cold winter exhausted the reserves, then the summer was less windy than usual, so the wind turbines did not generate as much energy as expected. Europe’s main supplier, Russia’s Gazprom, cut short additional summer supplies beyond its long-term contracts to replenish home reserves for the winter. China’s demand for electricity has been buzzing, wiping out limited supplies of liquefied natural gas, which travels by ship, not by pipeline. There are also limited facilities to export natural gas from the United States.

More expensive natural gas has even pushed up oil prices because some energy producers in Asia may switch from using gas to oil-based products. U.S. crude is over $ 83 a barrel, the highest in seven years, while the international Brent standard is around $ 85, with the OPEC oil cartel and allies cautious about restoring production cuts made during the pandemic.

Chewing is likely to be short-lived, but length unknown

The crisis is likely to be short-lived, but it is difficult to say how long higher fossil fuel prices will last, said Claudia Kemfert, an energy economics expert at the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin.

But “the long-term answer to be taken from this is to invest in renewable energy and save energy,” she said.

The European Union executive commission called on member states last week to speed up approvals for renewable energy projects such as wind and solar, saying “clean energy transition is the best safeguard against future price shocks and must be accelerated. “

Meanwhile, some European gas-dependent industries are holding back production. German chemical companies BASF and SKW Piesteritz have cut production of ammonia, a key ingredient in fertilizer.

“No product, no price”

That left Hermann Greif, a farmer in the village of Pinzberg in the southern Bavarian region of Germany, suddenly empty-handed when he tried to order fertilizer for next year.

“There is no product, no price, not even a contract,” he said. “It’s a situation we’ve never seen before.” One thing is certain: “If I do not give the crops the food they need, they will respond with lower yields.”

Farmers walk in the rice fields at Locate di Triulzi, on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, in August. World energy problems are affecting Italian farmers. (Antonio Calanni / Associated Press)

High energy prices were already hitting farmers in the region who need oil to operate machinery and heat to keep animals warm, said Greif, who grows corn to feed a bioenergy energy facility that feeds energy without emissions in the power grid.

Likewise in Italy, energy costs for processing wheat and corn are expected to increase by more than 600 percent for the three months ending December 31, according to the grain association.

Instability for next year

Giampietro Scusato, an energy consultant negotiating contracts for AIRES and others, expects volatility and high prices to continue for next year.

High energy prices also penetrate the production of bread and pasta through transportation costs and the use of electricity, which can eventually affect store prices. The dairy and meat sections are particularly exposed because prices are low now and farmers may be forced to pass on the higher cost of animal feed to buyers.

People around the world are also facing higher utility bills this winter, including in the US, where officials have warned that home heating prices could jump as much as 54 percent. Governments in Spain, France, Italy and Greece have announced measures to help low-income families, while the European Union has called for similar assistance.

Much depends on the weather. Gas reserves in Europe, usually replenished during the summer, are at extremely low levels.

Cold winters could cut Europe’s reserves to zero

“A cold winter in both Europe and Asia would risk European storage levels falling to zero,” says Massimo Di Odoardo at research firm Wood Mackenzie.

This would leave Europe dependent on additional natural gas from a newly completed Russian pipeline or from Russia’s willingness to send more through pipelines across Ukraine. But the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline has not passed regulatory approval in Europe and may not contribute gas until next year.

Tugboats are deployed in January on the Russian Fortuna pipe laying vessel in the port of Wismar, Germany. European natural gas reserves depleted last winter were not offset and the main supplier Russia did not supply the additional supply. (Jens Buettner / DPA / AP)

In China, outages have followed high prices for coal and gas as electricity companies sit amid restrictions on passing costs to customers or government orders to stay below emission thresholds.

Deliveries are probably delayed before Christmas

Factories in Jiangsu province, northwest Shanghai and southeast Zhejiang closed in mid-September, and dozens warned that deliveries could be delayed before the Christmas shopping season.

The Chenchen jewelry factory in Dongyang, a city in Zhejiang, faced power outages for 10 days, said general manager Joanna Lan. The factory makes hair bands, stationery and promotional gifts and exports 80 percent to 90 percent of its goods to the US, Europe and other markets.

Deliveries were delayed “at least a week,” Lan said. “We had to buy generators.”

The largest city in the northeast, Shenyang, turned off street lights and elevators and cut off power to restaurants and shops several hours a day.

“I do not know what we will do”

In Brazil, higher gas and oil prices have been boosted by the worst drought in 91 years, which has left hydropower plants unable to supply electricity and more expensive bills.

Rosa Benta, a 67-year-old from a working-class neighborhood in Sao Paulo, fears she will no longer be able to provide for her unemployed children and grandchildren.

“I do not know what we will do with our lives,” she said.