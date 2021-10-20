Regional powers back up aid to Afghanistan as Russia hosts Taliban | Taliban News

Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers won the support of 10 regional powers in talks in Moscow over the idea of ​​a United Nations donors’ conference to help the country avoid economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe.

On Wednesday, Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and the former Soviet states of Central Asia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joined the Taliban in calling for the UN to convene such a conference as soon as possible. possible to assist in the reconstruction of the site.

They said it should happen with the meaning, of course, that the main burden should be borne by the forces, whose military contingents have been present in this country for the last 20 years.

This was a strong reference to the United States and its allies, who invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks and whose sudden withdrawal paved the way for the Taliban to regain control of the country in August.

Washington chose not to take part in the talks, citing technical reasons, but has said it could join in the next rounds.

Russia has led calls for international assistance, aware that any escalation of the conflict from Afghanistan could threaten regional stability.

The resurgence of the Taliban has sparked international fears of a return to their harsh rule in the 1990s, when they hosted Osama bin Ladens’s al-Qaeda movement and committed serious human rights violations, including public stoning and marginalization of women. at work and in schools.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have said they have moved as quickly as possible in opening up their government and guaranteeing rights for women, and that they do not pose a threat to any other country.

Afghanistan will never allow its land to be used as a base for anyone to threaten the security of another country, said Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister who led the delegation, said: “Isolation of Afghanistan is not in anyone’s interest.

He said the meeting was very important for the stability of the entire region.

As governments around the world, including Russia, have refused to give official recognition to the Taliban government, the communiqué acknowledged the new reality of their rise to power.

Russia calls for inclusive Afghan government

Earlier Wednesday, Russia called on the Taliban to form a government that includes all ethnic groups and political forces in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the conference that the Kremlin recognizes the Taliban’s efforts to test and stabilize the situation in Afghanistan since taking power in mid-August.

A new administration is in power now, Lavrov said at the rally. We note their efforts to stabilize the military and political situation and to elevate the work of the state apparatus.

But he urged the group to now assemble an administration that reflects the interests of not just all ethnic groups, but all political forces in Afghanistan, in order to achieve lasting peace in the country.

The talks mark one of the most important international meetings of the Taliban since it took control of Afghanistan and underscored Moscow’s influence.

Lavrov said Moscow regrets the United States’ absence from the conference.

No recognition for now

The talks come after Moscow said Tuesday that Russia, China and Pakistan are ready to provide assistance to Afghanistan, which is now facing a humanitarian and economic crisis.

Lavrov said Russia would soon send humanitarian aid and urged the international community to mobilize resources to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

By adopting a cautious approach, Moscow has also made it clear that it is not yet ready to recognize the Taliban government.

Lavrov said the Kremlin was hiding recognition from the Taliban as it waited for the group to deliver on promises made when it came to power, including the new government’s political and ethnic involvement.

Critics have said the Taliban, who remain banned as a terrorist organization in Russia, are withdrawing from promises to protect the rights of women and minorities. Observers said the group is persecuting its enemies, as it has publicly ruled out this.

Official recognition of the Taliban is not being discussed at this time, Lavrov told reporters. Like most other influential countries in the region, we are in touch with them. We are urging them to fulfill the promises they made when they came to power.

Russia, which fought its catastrophic war in the country from 1979 to 1989, is trying to lead diplomatic efforts to avoid instability in the wider region that could harm its interests.

Putin has warned of the possibility of Islamic extremists infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Moscow views as a defensive bloc.

The unrest has intensified following a series of attacks by the Afghan branch of ISIL (ISIS) called the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) under an ancient name for the region in the mosque and other targets that have killed hundreds of people.

Unlike many other countries, Russia has not evacuated its embassy in Kabul and its ambassador has maintained regular contacts with the Taliban in recent months.

