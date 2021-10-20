Brazil Senate Pandemic Panel, in Last Minute Change, Mitigates Bolsonaro Criminal Recommendations





BRASLIA, Brazil On Tuesday night, a panel of the Brazilian Congress was hours away from revealing its recommendation on national television that President Jair Bolsonaro face charges of murder and genocide for his misuse of the pandemic that has killed 600,000 Brazilians. Then some senators had second thoughts. Although they opposed Mr Bolsonaro and thought he was responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths, these senators thought plans to recommend such charges were on a shaky legal basis and could not be kept up with prosecutors and judges, four senators said in panel. Suddenly the long-awaited report which recommended yet more serious criminal charges against Mr. Bolsonaro had lost support from what was a seven-member majority of 11-member voting panels. The leaders of the panel, which had been investigating governments dealing with the pandemic for six months, in an investigation that pulled the country together, called a meeting late at night in a senators’ apartment. For three and a half hours, they debated duck and rice. Two senators argued that the crimes of murder and genocide were so serious and difficult to prove in court that they could weaken reports of carrying legal consequences for Mr. Bolsonaro.

Alessandro Vieira, a senator who was particularly passionate that the charges would sabotage their investigation, said in an interview that he introduced himself to the techniques of Brazilian law to explain why they should change the charges. The report’s author, Senator Renan Calheiros, one of Brazil’s longest-serving senators and former Senate president, eventually realized he would have to drop the charges to ensure the report passed the committee and went to the attorney general. of Brazil for possible prosecution of the president. Instead, the report would accuse Mr Bolsonaro of crimes against humanity, among other crimes. The last-minute change, as some of the details of the reports had already leaked, reflects the polarized and complicated political landscape under Mr Bolsonaro, whose popularity has plummeted since taking office in 2019 but who still holds great power, causing his opponents to trespass with war The report should be very strong, very destructive, but it should be very strong legally, Senator Humberto Costa, one of the senators who forms the majority on the committee, told reporters in the Senate before the national televised hearing on the report on Wednesday. What we can not do is submit a report that the first prosecutor who sees it says is worthless.

Senators were concerned that a murder charge could require a prosecutor to name individual victims, he said, and that the genocide charge, which was based on the devastating impact of pandemics on Brazil’s indigenous groups, may not meet standards. of the International Criminal Court.

The Congressional report released Wednesday accuses Mr Bolsonaro of deliberately allowing the coronavirus to spread uncontrollably across Brazil in a bid to achieve herd immunity and return Latin America’s largest country to normal life. The committee report blames the presidents’ policies for more than half of the 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil, the second highest total after the United States, where more than 720,000 have died. Bolsonaro’s office did not respond to a request for comment, but opponents of the reports have been vocal. The report describes him as creating a pandemic, Marcos Rogrio, one of four voting senators on the panel supporting the president, told reporters Wednesday. It’s a part of fiction. Pedro Abramovay, a former national justice secretary and Latin American director for the Open Society Foundations philanthropic group, said that despite recent changes, the report was still bad news for Mr. Bolsonaro. Again, we are talking about crimes against humanity. Most of the panels include senators from the left to the center of the political spectrum, and they wanted to reach an agreement that would show that the report was not just a manifesto from the opposition, but was a very strong legal document, he said. The changes on the eve of the publication of the reports left most of the seven members of the senators on the panel to react in defense on Wednesday, arguing that they had not softened their stance and were not easily going to Mr. Bolsonaro.

This does not represent any kind of concession for Mr. Bolsonaro, said Mr. Costa. The nine recommended charges against Mr. Bolsonaro will carry 50 to 150 years in prison, he said. So anyone who says this report was easy for Bolsonaro either did not read it or did not understand it. Senator Omar Aziz, the panel president, sent a New York Times reporter a political meme that said Mr. Bolsonaro could face up to 78 years in prison if convicted of the recommended charges. Do you think that’s a little? Mr Calheiros, the author of the reports, told The Times on Monday that the seven senators who formed the majority of the panels had effectively agreed on the report he had prepared, which included recommended charges of murder and genocide. The Times and some Brazilian news media reported on panels of plans to accuse Mr. Bolsonaro of such crimes. Then some senators protested. Mr Calheiros read excerpts from the report at a hearing on Wednesday that was broadcast live on nations news networks. At one point, he addressed last-minute changes and said he had finally come to terms with his colleagues’ concerns, which he described as technical arguments. Leonardo Coelho contributed to the report.

