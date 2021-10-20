Drone rescue plan for dogs trapped by La Palma volcano | Spain





An unprecedented drone operation is preparing to rescue four dogs trapped for weeks between rivers of hot lava flowing from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma. Weakened dogs are trapped in two empty water tanks in the town of Todoque, surrounded by slowly moving lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that erupted on September 19th. The molten rock has so far covered over 760 hectares (1,885 hectares) of land and destroyed about 2,000 buildings, although rapid evacuations have helped avert deaths on the island, part of the Canary Islands in northwestern Africa. Along the way to the Atlantic Ocean, lava has spared some areas by creating terrain islands that remain relatively undamaged, such as where dogs are. The local animal association Leales.org sounded the alarm after becoming aware of the condition of the dogs in early October, and arranged for two drone firms to remove food and water for the animals, which have lost weight since they were trapped. Reaching the animals on foot is impossible as this would require the passage of scorching lava and helicopters could not fly in the area because the ash and hot gas from the volcano could damage their rotors, said Leales.org spokesman Alejandro Molina. That’s the only way to do it, he told AFP. A crew from industrial drone operator Aerocameras arrived on the island on Monday after receiving the green light from local authorities to carry out the rescue operation. Under Spanish law, drones are not normally allowed to transport people or animals. The company’s CEO, Jaime Pereira, said the plan was to send a 50kg (110lb) drone equipped with a wide net to catch the dogs one by one and fly them to their safe place. We have no experience in transporting a live animal by drone. No one, he told private television station Telecinco. The success of the mission will largely depend on how the dogs react to the drone, he added. The dog can react by running, moving, jumping, Pereira said. There are those who say that dogs can break a bone, have a heart attack. Of course there are all kinds of dangers, but either we remove them or maybe within a few days or weeks they will no longer exist.

