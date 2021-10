Health chiefs issue ‘be polite’ plea amid growing pressure on NHS services

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Northumbria Emergency Care Specialist Hospital, Cramlington Last year the Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust reported a 36% increase in the total number of incidents faced by staff, with verbal abuse more than doubling. And the North-East Ambulance Service recently highlighted an increase in attacks on its staff. Hospitals, medics and paramedics in northeastern and northern Cumbria are managing another increase in pressure on vital services with many of the region’s hospitals seeing record daily A&E attendance, a large increase in pediatric cases and ongoing patients Covid19 seeking care. As well as this NHS teams across hospitals and physicians practices still face challenges such as space reduction in clinical treatment areas and surgeries due to the need to follow strict infection control measures to ensure that patients and staff continue to be safe. Speaking on behalf of the NHS in the region, Dr Neil Halford, Interim Medical Director for the North-East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System, said: “While we estimate that some people may be frustrated, there is no excuse for abuse with our staff and this should not and will not be tolerated. Every part of the health care system is currently under a lot of pressure, so please be patient and think carefully about the right NHS service for your needs. Seeing an increasing number of people across the entire system and our staff is doing its best to make sure everyone can get the care they require as soon as possible. We were asking people to use only services such as A&E or 999 for serious or life-threatening issues and to use other options for less urgent health care needs. Medical doctors across the region are also seeing huge pressures. Reception staff is trained to assist in prioritizing patients to ensure that those most in need are seen more urgently, and are an valued part of the GP team, but as an increasing point of contact more subject to abuse. Primary care is also working on launching the covid booster program and the flu program, both vital to keeping people protected this winter. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Northumberland health chiefs condemn “unacceptable” verbal abuse of staff at the doctor … Enjoy our less distracting headlines and sign up for a digital subscription today – fewer ads, faster upload times and all the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue to support our communities for future generations. Click Register in the menu to learn more and register.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/health/health-chiefs-issue-be-kind-plea-amid-mounting-pressure-on-nhs-services-3426857 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos