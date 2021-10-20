CZ International announces plan to seek possible distribution

WENZHOU, China, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / -ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) (“ZK International” or “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products mainly used for supply with water and gas, announced today that the Company’s management has proposed to the Company’s Board of Directors regarding a possible distribution after receiving returns from its previous investments of up to 25%. In anticipation of possible liquidity events from CZ’s various investments, the Company believes it is well positioned to create value for its shareholders.

Any such distribution shall be subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors. The Company plans to review this strategy on an ongoing basis and may change or waive at any time in light of the Company’s current financial position, profitability, cash flow, debt, legal requirements and other factors that are considered significant. As such, no guarantee can be given that any future distribution will take place.

The President of the Company, Mr. Jiancong Huang, says, “We believe that distributing returns of up to 25% of our previous investments will be a key component of CZ’s capital allocation strategy and reflects our confidence in the Company’s financial future. We have proposed “This to our Board of Directors and we hope to have a strong money balance that remains strong and continues to give us the flexibility to expand our business through both acquisitions and organic growth.”

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-Building an engineering company and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, IKIN holds 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards and 10 National and Industrial Standard Awards.

ZKIN’s main business is the engineering and production of patented stainless steel products and high performance carbon steel pipes that effectively provide high quality, highly sustainable and environmentally friendly drinking water to the Chinese. Asia and European markets. CZ International is Certified Quality Management System (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Licenser of National Stainless Steel Industrial Production. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include Beijing National Airport, the “Water Cube” and the “Bird’s Nest”, which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to take advantage of $ 850 billion the commitment taken by the Chinese Government to improve water quality, which has been declared to be 70% unsuitable for human contact.

In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly owned XSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed books, NFT supply chain management and blockchain architecture . The xSigma Labs team consists of world-class developers and engineers previously from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Furthermore, please follow the company at Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the SEC registrations of the Company please visit www.sec.gov.

Safer Harbor Statement

This news release contains future statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and set out in the Securities Reform Act. US Private Securities Act 1995. Without limiting the generality of the above, words such as “can”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “predict”, “intend”, “may” , “evaluate” or “continue” or their negative or other variations or comparable terminology are intended to identify future statements. Furthermore, any statement that refers to expectations, predictions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are future statements. These future statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of CZ International. Current results may differ from those projected in future statements due to risks and uncertainties as well as other risk factors included in the Company’s records with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Although CZ International believes that the assumptions underlying the futures statements are reasonable, each of the assumptions may be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no certainty that the results predicted in future statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the future information contained herein, the inclusion of such information should not be construed as representation by CZ International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. CZ International assumes no obligation to review future statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this act or to reflect the occurrence of contingencies.

Contact Person: Di Chen

Cell number: +86 15057357883

Email: [email protected]

