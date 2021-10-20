International
CZ International announces plan to seek possible distribution
WENZHOU, China, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / -ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) (“ZK International” or “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products mainly used for supply with water and gas, announced today that the Company’s management has proposed to the Company’s Board of Directors regarding a possible distribution after receiving returns from its previous investments of up to 25%. In anticipation of possible liquidity events from CZ’s various investments, the Company believes it is well positioned to create value for its shareholders.
Any such distribution shall be subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors. The Company plans to review this strategy on an ongoing basis and may change or waive at any time in light of the Company’s current financial position, profitability, cash flow, debt, legal requirements and other factors that are considered significant. As such, no guarantee can be given that any future distribution will take place.
The President of the Company, Mr. Jiancong Huang, says, “We believe that distributing returns of up to 25% of our previous investments will be a key component of CZ’s capital allocation strategy and reflects our confidence in the Company’s financial future. We have proposed “This to our Board of Directors and we hope to have a strong money balance that remains strong and continues to give us the flexibility to expand our business through both acquisitions and organic growth.”
About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.
ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-Building an engineering company and investing in innovative technologies for the modern world. With a focus on designing and implementing next-generation solutions through industrial, environmental and software engineering, IKIN holds 28 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards and 10 National and Industrial Standard Awards.
ZKIN’s main business is the engineering and production of patented stainless steel products and high performance carbon steel pipes that effectively provide high quality, highly sustainable and environmentally friendly drinking water to the Chinese. Asia and European markets. CZ International is Certified Quality Management System (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Licenser of National Stainless Steel Industrial Production. It has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, which include Beijing National Airport, the “Water Cube” and the “Bird’s Nest”, which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. ZK International is preparing to take advantage of $ 850 billion the commitment taken by the Chinese Government to improve water quality, which has been declared to be 70% unsuitable for human contact.
In 2018, ZKIN established its wholly owned XSigma Corporation to develop innovative software solutions that support its core operations while exploring new opportunities in smart contracts, distributed books, NFT supply chain management and blockchain architecture . The xSigma Labs team consists of world-class developers and engineers previously from Facebook, Google, Amazon, Ripple and 1inch, most recently launching its first DeFi project in the Fall of 2020.
For more information, please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.comWith Furthermore, please follow ZK International on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Weibo. For further information regarding CZ International SEC registrations please visit www.sec.govwith
For more information please visitwww.ZKInternationalGroup.comWith Furthermore, please follow the company atTweet,Facebook,to YouTube, andWeiboFor For further information on the SEC registrations of the Company please visitwww.sec.govwith
Safer Harbor Statement
This news release contains future statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and set out in the Securities Reform Act. US Private Securities Act 1995. Without limiting the generality of the above, words such as “can”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “predict”, “intend”, “may” , “evaluate” or “continue” or their negative or other variations or comparable terminology are intended to identify future statements. Furthermore, any statement that refers to expectations, predictions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are future statements. These future statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of CZ International. Current results may differ from those projected in future statements due to risks and uncertainties as well as other risk factors included in the Company’s records with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Although CZ International believes that the assumptions underlying the futures statements are reasonable, each of the assumptions may be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no certainty that the results predicted in future statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the future information contained herein, the inclusion of such information should not be construed as representation by CZ International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. CZ International assumes no obligation to review future statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this act or to reflect the occurrence of contingencies.
Contact Person: Di Chen
Cell number: +86 15057357883
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd
Related links
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zk-international-announces-plan-to-seek-potential-distribution-301404461.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]