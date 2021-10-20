The Chopin International Piano Competition ends with the winner





WARSAW, Poland – The jury of the international piano competition Frederic Chopin was listening to the finalists on Wednesday in Warsaw before announcing the winner of the first prize of 40,000 euros ($ 45,000) in the prestigious event that kicks pianists in their world career. The jury will convene for discussions after four of the last 12 finalists play a Chopin concert with the orchestra at their evening concerts. The other eight finalists played on Monday and Tuesday. The decision is expected late at night at the National Philharmonic in Warsaw. Jury chief Katarzyna Popowa-Zydron has said that in addition to excellent pianists, participants should show empathy and bring freshness to the music. I try to look for a relationship between the performer and Chopin, Popowa-Zydron said in an interview at the beginning of the competition. Music is a message from a person and (musicians) need to know what person Chopin was. Because of their art, the 17-member jury allowed two more finalists this year than usual. The competition, held every five years, was postponed by one year due to the pandemic. The finalists are Leonora Armellini from Italy; Canadas JJ Jun Li Bui and Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu; Alexander Gadjiev, representing Italy and Slovenia; Martin Garcia Garcia of Spain; Eva Gevorgyan representing Russia and Armenia; Jakub Kuszlik and Kamil Pacholec from Poland; Japanese Aimi Kobayashi and Kyohei Sorita; Chinas Hao Rao; and Hyuk Lee of South Korea. Observers noticed that the level of competition was very high this year and said it is difficult to choose a favorite to win. All the finalists are very outstanding artists, said Alexander Laskowski, spokesman for the Fryderyk Chopin Institute that organized the competition. The winner will receive a gold medal and the financial prize funded by the office of the President of Poland, as well as prestigious registration and concert contracts. The second prize is worth 30,000 euros ($ 35,000), the third prize is 20,000 euros ($ 23,000), and the fourth prize is 15,000 euros ($ 17,000.) There are also prizes for fifth, sixth, and seventh place, as well as prizes. others for the finalists, funded by the Polish government, music institutions and private donors. Previous winners include Maurizio Pollini of Italy, Argentinas Martha Argerich, Garrick Ohlsson of the United States, Polands Krystian Zimerman and Artur Blechacz, and Seong-Jin Cho of South Korea. Chopin, Poland’s most famous and beloved composer and pianist of classical music, was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father. He left Poland at the age of 19 to expand his music education in Vienna and then in Paris, where he settled, composed, gave concerts and learned the piano. He died October 17, 1849, in Paris and was buried in the Pere Lachaise Cemetery. His heart is in the church of the Holy Cross in Warsaw. The auditions can be watched live on the Chopin Institute’s YouTube channel and on Polish state radio.

