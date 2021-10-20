Rahm Emanuel, Biden’s nominee to be sent to Japan, says China would be a central focus of work





Emanuel appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday along with two other candidates for ambassador to Asia – Nicholas Burns to become the US envoy to China and Jonathan Kaplan, who will represent the US in Singapore – in an extended session, which was dominated by the perceived long-term threat posed by Beijing.

“China aims to conquer through partition, America’s strategy is security through unity. This regional unity is built on the shoulders of the Japanese-American alliance,” Emanuel told senators. He cast the next few years – the ones he would spend in Tokyo if confirmed – as crucial.

“What we are building in partnership with Japan over the next three years will determine America’s position for the next 30 years on the challenges and opportunities we face,” Emanuel said. of Asia Pacific understand that the region is at a “bending point” and want American leadership.

“They are desperate for America, everyone inside,” Emanuel said.

‘Changing the sea’ The 61-year-old testified before senators after reports that China had conducted a hypersonic missile test — later denied by officials in Beijing — and not long after China’s air force conducted a record number of flights over Taiwan’s airspace. Adding to regional tensions, North Korea has conducted a barrage of missile tests in recent weeks and claimed on Tuesday that it had successfully tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile. Emanuel defended the US-Japan military alliance and Tokyo’s move to increase defense spending across the old 1% of GDP limit, calling it “a sea change in thinking” that would help address levels in increased threat. “It’s a reflection that they know they have a bigger role to play, and they have bigger threats,” Emanuel said. Alsoshte also a defense – make sure China hears that this is a part of the world we will stay in, because our ally, our number 1 ally in the region, is now stepping up his game in a way he could not have happened before “. Emanuel also highlighted other aspects of US-Japan cooperation, including investments in climate change, infrastructure and intellectual property protection, and the possibility of greater coordination with Japan on supply chain security, particularly in the core area of ​​microchips. “I think Japan is ready for the next phase type in [the] US-Japan relationship, “said Emanuel.” It’s an opportunity to actually start, as I would say, to strengthen the economic integration of the largest economy and the third largest. “When they are both close, it is a very, very strong force.” “They are not challenges, they are opportunities … and when we do this together, not only do we send a signal to China, but more importantly we send a signal to America. We are strong because of our allies, “he said. On the contrary, Emanuel said, “China has a strategy: A one-way street in favor of Beijing, and everyone in that region, most importantly Japan, knows that the United States, by doubling its commitments in the Indo- “Pacific makes them safer, makes the region safer and more open.” “It’s a value-based system, not based on a country’s inclination. And anything that challenges must be met with the united strength of all our allies and friends in the region,” he added. Posting the envoy would be the first international job for the former Chicago mayor and democratic political operative. Emanuel has served as an adviser to Chicago politicians and former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and a member of the House of Representatives, becoming an extraordinary fundraiser for the Democratic Party along the way. His stance as mayor shortened the hearing when he was asked in the opening minutes to defend his police treatment in 2014 of a 17-year-old black man named Laquan McDonald and was further questioned about this by Senator Jeff Merkley , a Democrat Oregon Me Emanuel – who was accused of suppressing video that contradicted police confessions to the murder, a claim he denied – appeared before the committee exactly seven years before the day McDonald was shot 16 times, with most of the bullets that hit him stretch lame on the ground. The event has caused some progressive House Democrats to strongly protest his nomination. “I think it’s important to weigh this really.” Merkley was the only senator to raise him during the nomination proceedings, asking Emanuel to provide a written response to further explain his actions at the time. “At this time of national reckoning with the Black Lives Matter challenge, when elders (Chicago) and state representatives and state senators say it was an issue, that there has been close cooperation during your time as mayor between the mayor’s office for cooked, basically discourage the release of information, and not to develop important reforms … I think it is important that this committee, in fact, weigh this, “Merkley said. At the beginning of the hearing, Emanuel had offered lengthy remarks explaining and defending his decision-making at the time, and said it was not revealed that he had done anything wrong. “There were a number of investigations, both by the Inspector General, a special prosecutor, everyone looked at what happened in the aftermath,” Emanuel said. “And no one suggested or came to the conclusion that someone in my office or I, myself, did something inappropriate.” “As you know, there is a long-standing protocol and practice that nothing is released in the midst of an investigation for fear of prejudicing a witness or risking prosecution. It was a long-standing practice, not just in Chicago, across the country, Tha Emanuel. “What-if” But he said caution “goes towards another very important value, and this is the deep suspicion, mistrust and skepticism that exists in the community about the authorities investigating the authorities and reaching the end of what happened”. “The longer an investigation goes on, the greater the disbelief and skepticism about what is really going on here and that it has nothing to do with discovering what happened and whitewashing it, but it is a whitewash and cover-up. Tha Emanuel. He added that while making changes to oversight in his first term, he did not fully understand the levels of mistrust among Black Americans about institutions like the police. The changes were “the best, marginal, I thought I was tackling the issue and I clearly lacked the level of distrust and skepticism that existed.” Emanuel quoted letters of support for his nomination he had received from Chicago leaders in the Black Community and McDonald’s great uncle, and told senators that, “there is not a day or a week that has passed in the last seven years that I have not passed thought about it and thought about “what-if”. “

