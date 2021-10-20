The NS government extends the 2% rent limit until December 31, 2023

The Nova Scotia government is approving the current limit of two per cent rent increase by law by December 31, 2023, as part of an ambitious plan aimed at tackling the housing crisis in the province.

Prime Minister Tim Houston and Housing Minister John Lohr made the announcement during a news conference in Halifax on Wednesday.

Houston said the effects of the lack of available housing are clear, as is the situation with the homeless that resulted in the emergence of tent cities in parts of Halifax Regional Commune.

“We see young Scots being forced to live on the streets and the reality for them is that winter is coming,” he said.

“We know enough now to take action and we as a government are obliged to do so.”

The move includes extending the lease limit, which was first introduced in November 2020 and could have been completed in February 2022. While Houston and Tories have firmly said increasing supply, not lease control, is the long-term solution, on Wednesday he acknowledged a bridge is required until there is more supply.

“Tenants need help and they need security,” Houston said.

Whether that will be enough time to get enough housing stock remains to be seen, but Houston said he believes “significant progress” can be made at that time.

The province has experienced a population boom in recent years, but housing availability has not kept pace, Houston said. The government does not know how big the gap is in terms of need, although some estimates put it at 20,000 units or more.

Houston said the responsibility for this falls on the feet of the government.

“The government of all strata at all levels, despite receiving credit for population growth, did not take the necessary steps to plan, prepare and proceed with the demand.”

$ 35 million for housing

As part of the plan released Wednesday, the government will spend $ 35 million on affordable housing to create 1,100 new spaces. That’s $ 10 million more than originally recommended by the province’s Affordable Housing Commission. The money includes 425 new rental extras that will be made available immediately.

NDP leader Gary Burrill called the announcement a “brilliant victory” for people who have fought for greater support for tenants in recent years. He said it is evidence that public action can help shape the direction of government.

“Public pressure can and does achieve a lot in this situation,” he told reporters.

Burrill said the news had him thinking about people who have been willing to publicly share their stories of the struggle they faced to stay in their homes or find a place to live. He said his party will continue to fight for permanent rent control.

Liberal leader Iain Rankin called it a good day for Nova Scotia, the government and those pushing for action on the housing dossier.

The province will build three new student residences on the Pictou, Ackerley and Ivany campuses of Nova Scotia Community College.

In an effort to address the homeless, the government will spend $ 10.1 million over two years. The hotel accommodation model will be expanded, but will now include open 24/7 services for people while they stay there and work to move to other apartments.

Lohr said the government is still looking for a partner to set up the program, but he said it will not just focus on the Halifax area. There will also be an increase in financial support for community groups working with people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Protection from reconstructions

The government also introduced changes to the Housing Leasing Act on Wednesday in order to give tenants more protection from so-called reconstructions, a situation where an owner forces residents to leave a building in order to renovate and rents then rise. significantly.

The changes introduced Wednesday include preventing landlords from being able to pay different rental amounts to tenants who rent on a month-to-month basis rather than annually, as well as protections associated with getting a damage deposit.

Tenants will now be required to take notice at least three months before the renovation. If a tenant refuses to leave, the landlord makes much of a request for an eviction order. Landlords will also be required to give tenants one to three months rent depending on the size of the building.

Violations of the new protections can lead to further compensation for tenants, including covering their moving expenses or paying the difference between the cost of the new unit and the previous one for up to one year.

“It will not be impossible for a renovation to happen, but there will be considerable protection for the tenant,” Lohr said.

Changes in zoning

Other legislative steps the government is taking include changes to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipal Charter to allow inclusive zoning. The province is also setting up a working group to ensure faster planning and development approval for “suitable HRM housing projects”. Houston said the goal is to create a measure of accountability for the efforts, while Lohr said it is about two levels of government working together to solve a problem.

The province is continuing with its government-owned land inventory that is suitable for development and is also looking for ways to expand the workforce of skilled workers to work in trade.

A regional transport group will also be set up to focus on roads, ferries and public transport to create a major HRM transport plan in anticipation of further population growth.

Although the municipality did a lot of that work a few years ago, Lohr said they are looking for formalized communication and to ensure that any plan is compatible with population growth rates.

The prime minister said the work could also lead the province to play a much more active role in financing public transit than it has traditionally had in the past.

“Traditions are what have led us to where we are today, and that is in a housing crisis.”

