International
China’s WTO Trade Policy Review: UK Declaration
Thank you, Chairman.
The Secretary of Commerce of the United Kingdom, Anne Marie Trevelyan, asked me to convey the thanks of the President, as well as our Ambassador-at-large, Mlumbi-Peter, for facilitating this Trade Policy Review. I would like to express my gratitude to the WTO Secretariat for their tireless work in preparing the report. I would also like to extend a very warm welcome to the Chinese delegation – led by Minister Wang Wentao and Deputy Minister Wang Shouwen – and of course the team here in Geneva.
As others have said, it is now twenty years since China joined the WTO and the global trade landscape has been transformed during that period. And as others have pointed out, China’s share of global trade has grown from roughly 8.5% to almost 11% in the decade to 2019 and is expected to grow further to 12% by 2030. This trade growth has certainly been a major contributor to China’s growth and has helped lift millions of people out of poverty. I would like to congratulate China on behalf of the United Kingdom on that important achievement.
All this is possible because we have an open global trading system, based on rules, transparent and non-discriminatory. We look to China – like others – to play a full and responsible role in supporting this arrangement, including agreeing to make commitments that are commensurate with its level of development and economic capabilities. So in the context of the fisheries subsidy negotiations – to which others have referred – we have heard China say it does not intend to receive extensive special and differential treatment. We very much welcome that direction of travel and look forward to seeing how this commitment becomes concrete through the wider negotiations and discussions here at the WTO.
We recognize the recent progress that China has made in opening up its markets to international trade and investment. We welcome China’s engagement with multilateral initiatives such as JSI for investment facilitation, e-commerce and internal regulation, as well as the Trade and Health Initiative, the Informal Dialogue on Pollution and Sustainable Plastics for the Environment – all good initiatives . The changes made by China to reform and liberalize, in our opinion, will benefit both WTO membership and Chinese citizens. They also support China’s economic development.
The success of that economic development means that China has reached a point where the pace, scale and implementation of its market opening needs to accelerate. This will make more sense for China’s own calls for an open, rules-based, transparent and non-discriminatory trading system.
Madam Speaker – if I may – I would now like to highlight some areas that we believe require China’s attention and action.
First, Chinese firms continue to enjoy much higher levels of access to overseas markets than their foreign counterparts within China. This lack of reciprocity is accompanied by a growing perception of injustice among many WTO members, which should be a concern for China as well.
The challenge is not just that of formal market access. Despite improvements in detecting and apprehending infringing goods, counterfeits – for example – continue to be produced and exported at high levels. Foreign businesses continue to report significant concerns about equal treatment with domestic companies, inconsistent enforcement of regulations, subjective licensing regimes, obscure phytosanitary requirements, hidden subsidies, and limited public procurement.
As the Secretariats report makes clear to us, the size of China’s economic and government support programs in the industrial sectors could significantly distort the market in favor of China and to the detriment of foreign firms and free and fair international trade.
Second, like others, we are also concerned about the centrality of state-owned enterprises in China’s industrial strategies and the obscurity of their operations. These SOEs number about 326,000 and make up over 20 of China’s 25 largest businesses. Market dominance and the way such SOEs operate are disadvantages for both domestic private firms and foreign investors. Recall, in this context, that China has committed itself through its Accession Protocol (and since it was repeated in the reports of Chinese governments to the WTO prior to this review) not to interfere in the operation and management of state-owned enterprises.
For us, China’s duty is to be much more transparent in demonstrating that such enterprises function as normal market players.
Indeed, increasing transparency is key to increasing confidence in China’s policy goals. With this in mind, we call on the Chinese government to commit to publishing all the materials related to its three-year reform plan for its state-owned enterprises, so that it is clear what is and what is not run by government.
Staying on the same topic of transparency, we also share the concerns raised by other Members regarding China’s continued lack of compliance with its transparency obligations under the Subsidies and Countermeasures Agreement.
We would like to emphasize, Madam President, that we are closely monitoring the reports of China’s trade actions deliberately aimed against the goods of some countries for political reasons – as others have quoted here today. Market participants will draw their own conclusions. But in the long run, such actions undermine market confidence that China really wants an open, rule-based, transparent and non-discriminatory system, to which I referred earlier. This is another area where China can act – we believe – with greater transparency.
Finally, forced labor, wherever and whenever it occurs, is unacceptable. We therefore call on China to ratify and effectively implement the ILO Convention on Forced Labor, including the 2014 Protocol and the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labor. We will continue to monitor Chinese actions through the WTO – but also through the ILO.
To conclude, the Chairman: China’s transformation in the last 20 years has been extraordinary and China should take great credit for that. But as a trading superpower, China now has a special responsibility to ensure that it practices free and fair trade. The UK, for its part, looks forward to continuing to work with China with a shared sense of responsibility to protect and strengthen the multilateral trading system of which we are both so proud members.
