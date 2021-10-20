The Office of International Education plays a key role for many student-athletes





FORT WAYNE, Ind.– Purdue Fort Wayne University Office of International Education is essential to Mastodons’ efforts to recruit and develop relationships with overseas students. Their work contributes to a diverse and inclusive environment on campus. Who are they and what do they do? Let’s find out! Brian Mylrea (Director of International Education), Maureen Linvill (Assistant Director for International Student Services) and Kerry Gouty (Assistant Director for International Admissions) serve as the main contact points for international students and student-athletes once they decide to apply in Purdue Fort Wayne. Two international student-athletes, Laura Caetano and Luiza Caetano, of the Mastodon women’s golf team, have been involved through the Office of International Education as a guiding leader. Louise also works in the office to assist with the day-to-day tasks of the department. The Office admits international undergraduate students and works in coordination with the Department of Graduate Studies for Graduate Students. Linville primarily oversees student immigration and helps students obtain all the paperwork needed to apply for a student visa in their home country, as well as the various types of authorization required by the Department of Homeland Security for work authorizations. Gouty and Linville conduct general question and answer sessions for incoming students and organize new student orientations. The mountain of required documents has become even more challenging in the last two years as numerous US embassies were closed due to the pandemic. While most embassies have reopened, many have a large number of applications. Linville works with students as soon as they get their visa appointment to give them tips on how to make sure they approve their visa application. Once international students arrive on campus, the office works to answer any questions they may have. Understanding the class structure in American universities is very important. However, small things can also be challenging. Adapting to food in America is one of the major changes according to Linville. The office provides a list of supermarkets belonging to different ethnicities to assist in this transition. Transportation is also a big challenge, so the office helps to inform students about the process of obtaining a driver’s license. If a student wants to get a job on campus, they are there to answer those questions as well. The Office of International Education also organizes year-round programming to bring American culture to international students. Recently they organized a Harvest Fest with pumpkin carving and other games. They also host events that showcase international student culture to the Purdue Fort Wayne student body and the campus community. The November Global Student Celebration features music, dance, and food to give the campus community a look at where Purdue Fort Wayne students come from. Almost every Mastodon team has had an international student-athlete on their roster. The contributions of international student-athletes are woven into the structure of the department. The campus sees the same contributions in the classroom, adding their perspectives and experiences on different topics to help create a diverse learning experience. ~ Feel The Rumble

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gomastodons.com/news/2021/10/20/ncaa-diversity-and-inclusion-week-day-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos