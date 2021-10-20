ICC T20 2021 World Cup: Updated cricket schedule, scores, results and standings





The ICC T20 World Cup started on October 17 after various postponements. Originally scheduled for October 2020 in India, the T20 World Cup is now taking place in the UAE and Oman. The 2016 defending champions are the West Indies, which is the only team to have won the tournament twice. England holds the No. 1 spot, while India, Australia and New Zealand are also expected to challenge for the title. There are 45 matches played during a month, with 16 teams competing. The first match started on October 17, with teams looking to win a place in the Super 12 competition. Once they reach that part of the tournament, the Group 1 competition will start on Saturday, October 23, followed by the Group 2 Competition starting Sunday, October 24th. The groups will alternate days for competition until the semifinals start on Wednesday, November 10. The final is on Sunday, November 14th. MM MUCH: Everything you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup Sporting News is following the results from all ICC T20 2021 World Cup matches. Follow below for updated results, scores and standings. Results and results of the ICC T20 2021 World Cup Round 1 match date Time (ET) location Oman 0/131 def. Papua New Guinea 9/129 Sunday, October 17th 6 o’clock in the morning Oman Scotland 9/140 def. Bangladesh 7/134 Sunday, October 17th 10 o’clock in the morning Oman Ireland 3/107 def. The Netherlands 106 Monday, October 18th 6 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Sri Lanka 3/100 def. Namibia 96 Monday, October 18th 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Scotland 9/165 def. Papua New Guinea 148 Tuesday, October 19th 6 o’clock in the morning Oman Bangladesh 153 def. Oman 9/127 Tuesday, October 19th 10 o’clock in the morning Oman Namibia 4/166 def. The Netherlands 4/164 Wednesday, October 20th 6 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Sri Lanka 7/171 def. Ireland 101 Wednesday, October 20th 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Bangladesh vs. Papua New Guinea Thursday, October 21st 6 o’clock in the morning Oman Oman v. Scotland Thursday, October 21st 10 o’clock in the morning Oman Namibia v. Ireland Friday, October 22nd 6 o’clock in the morning Sharjah Sri Lanka v. The Netherlands Friday, October 22nd 10 o’clock in the morning Sharjah ICC T20 World Cup Ranking Group A Team M W L N / R CONNECTED NET RR PT Sri Lanka 2 2 0 0 0 +3.165 4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 0 -1.010 2 Namibia 2 1 1 0 0 -1.163 2 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 -1,240 2 Group B Team M W L N / R CONNECTED NET RR PT scotch 2 2 0 0 0 +0.575 4 Oman 2 1 1 0 0 +0.613 2 bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 +0.500 2 Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 -1,867 0 Super 12 Groups 1 and 2 scores and results match date Time (ET) location Australia vs. South Africa Saturday, October 23rd 6 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi England v. West Indies Saturday, October 23rd 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi A1 vs. B2 Sunday, October 24th 6 o’clock in the morning Dubai India v. Pakistan Sunday, October 24th 10 o’clock in the morning Dubai Afghanistan vs. A1 Monday, October 25th 10 o’clock in the morning Sharjah South Africa vs. West Indies Tuesday, October 26th 6 o’clock in the morning Dubai Pakistani v. New Zeland Tuesday, October 26th 10 o’clock in the morning Sharjah England against B2 Wednesday, October 27th 6 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi TBD vs. TBD Wednesday, October 27th 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Australia vs. A1 Thursday, October 28th 10 o’clock in the morning Dubai West India vs. B2 Friday, October 29th 6 o’clock in the morning Sharjah Afghanistan vs. Pakistan Friday, October 29th 10 o’clock in the morning Dubai South Africa vs. A1 Saturday, October 30th 6 o’clock in the morning Sharjah England v. Australia Saturday, October 30th 10 o’clock in the morning Dubai Afghanistan against TBD Sunday, October 31st 6 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi India v. New Zeland Sunday, October 31st 10 o’clock in the morning Dubai England vs. A1 Monday, November 1st 10 o’clock in the morning Sharjah South Africa vs. B2 Tuesday, November 2nd 6 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Pakistani v. TBD Tuesday, November 2nd 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi New Zealand against TBD Wednesday, November 3rd 6 o’clock in the morning Dubai Afghanistan v. India Wednesday, November 3rd 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Australia vs. B2 Thursday, November 4th 6 o’clock in the morning Dubai West India vs. A1 Thursday, November 4th 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi New Zealand against TBD Friday, November 5th 6 o’clock in the morning Sharjah India v. TBD Friday, November 5th 10 o’clock in the morning Dubai Australia vs. West Indies Saturday, November 6th 6 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi England v. South Africa Saturday, November 6th 10 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Afghanistan vs. New Zealand Sunday, November 7th 5 o’clock in the morning City of Abu Dhabi Pakistani v. TBD Sunday, November 7th 9 a.m. Sharjah India v. TBD Monday, November 8th 9 a.m. Dubai final match date Time (ET) The scene Semifinal 1 A1 vs. B2 Wednesday, November 10th 9 a.m. City of Abu Dhabi Semi-final 2 B1 vs. A2 Thursday, November 10th 9 a.m. Dubai Final Sunday, November 14th 9 a.m. Dubai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/athletics/news/icc-t20-world-cup-2021-cricket-schedule-scores-results-standings/1h1uls8bbo7dm1qhyjzpc04yrh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos