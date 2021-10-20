International
ICC T20 2021 World Cup: Updated cricket schedule, scores, results and standings
The ICC T20 World Cup started on October 17 after various postponements. Originally scheduled for October 2020 in India, the T20 World Cup is now taking place in the UAE and Oman.
The 2016 defending champions are the West Indies, which is the only team to have won the tournament twice. England holds the No. 1 spot, while India, Australia and New Zealand are also expected to challenge for the title.
There are 45 matches played during a month, with 16 teams competing. The first match started on October 17, with teams looking to win a place in the Super 12 competition. Once they reach that part of the tournament, the Group 1 competition will start on Saturday, October 23, followed by the Group 2 Competition starting Sunday, October 24th. The groups will alternate days for competition until the semifinals start on Wednesday, November 10. The final is on Sunday, November 14th.
Sporting News is following the results from all ICC T20 2021 World Cup matches. Follow below for updated results, scores and standings.
Round 1
|match
|date
|Time (ET)
|location
|Oman 0/131 def. Papua New Guinea 9/129
|Sunday, October 17th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Oman
|Scotland 9/140 def. Bangladesh 7/134
|Sunday, October 17th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Oman
|Ireland 3/107 def. The Netherlands 106
|Monday, October 18th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Sri Lanka 3/100 def. Namibia 96
|Monday, October 18th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Scotland 9/165 def. Papua New Guinea 148
|Tuesday, October 19th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Oman
|Bangladesh 153 def. Oman 9/127
|Tuesday, October 19th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Oman
|Namibia 4/166 def. The Netherlands 4/164
|Wednesday, October 20th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Sri Lanka 7/171 def. Ireland 101
|Wednesday, October 20th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Bangladesh vs. Papua New Guinea
|Thursday, October 21st
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Oman
|Oman v. Scotland
|Thursday, October 21st
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Oman
|Namibia v. Ireland
|Friday, October 22nd
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
|Sri Lanka v. The Netherlands
|Friday, October 22nd
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
ICC T20 World Cup Ranking
Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|N / R
|CONNECTED
|NET RR
|PT
|Sri Lanka
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|+3.165
|4
|Ireland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-1.010
|2
|Namibia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-1.163
|2
|Netherlands
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1,240
|2
Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|N / R
|CONNECTED
|NET RR
|PT
|scotch
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|+0.575
|4
|Oman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.613
|2
|bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+0.500
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1,867
|0
Super 12 Groups 1 and 2 scores and results
|match
|date
|Time (ET)
|location
|Australia vs. South Africa
|Saturday, October 23rd
|6 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|England v. West Indies
|Saturday, October 23rd
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|A1 vs. B2
|Sunday, October 24th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|India v. Pakistan
|Sunday, October 24th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|Afghanistan vs. A1
|Monday, October 25th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
|South Africa vs. West Indies
|Tuesday, October 26th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|Pakistani v. New Zeland
|Tuesday, October 26th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
|England against B2
|Wednesday, October 27th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|TBD vs. TBD
|Wednesday, October 27th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Australia vs. A1
|Thursday, October 28th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|West India vs. B2
|Friday, October 29th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
|Afghanistan vs. Pakistan
|Friday, October 29th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|South Africa vs. A1
|Saturday, October 30th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
|England v. Australia
|Saturday, October 30th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|Afghanistan against TBD
|Sunday, October 31st
|6 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|India v. New Zeland
|Sunday, October 31st
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|England vs. A1
|Monday, November 1st
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
|South Africa vs. B2
|Tuesday, November 2nd
|6 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Pakistani v. TBD
|Tuesday, November 2nd
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|New Zealand against TBD
|Wednesday, November 3rd
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|Afghanistan v. India
|Wednesday, November 3rd
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Australia vs. B2
|Thursday, November 4th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|West India vs. A1
|Thursday, November 4th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|New Zealand against TBD
|Friday, November 5th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|Sharjah
|India v. TBD
|Friday, November 5th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|Dubai
|Australia vs. West Indies
|Saturday, November 6th
|6 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|England v. South Africa
|Saturday, November 6th
|10 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Afghanistan vs. New Zealand
|Sunday, November 7th
|5 o’clock in the morning
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Pakistani v. TBD
|Sunday, November 7th
|9 a.m.
|Sharjah
|India v. TBD
|Monday, November 8th
|9 a.m.
|Dubai
final
|match
|date
|Time (ET)
|The scene
|Semifinal 1 A1 vs. B2
|Wednesday, November 10th
|9 a.m.
|City of Abu Dhabi
|Semi-final 2 B1 vs. A2
|Thursday, November 10th
|9 a.m.
|Dubai
|Final
|Sunday, November 14th
|9 a.m.
|Dubai
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/athletics/news/icc-t20-world-cup-2021-cricket-schedule-scores-results-standings/1h1uls8bbo7dm1qhyjzpc04yrh
