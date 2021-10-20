Connect with us

ICC T20 2021 World Cup: Updated cricket schedule, scores, results and standings

The ICC T20 World Cup started on October 17 after various postponements. Originally scheduled for October 2020 in India, the T20 World Cup is now taking place in the UAE and Oman.

The 2016 defending champions are the West Indies, which is the only team to have won the tournament twice. England holds the No. 1 spot, while India, Australia and New Zealand are also expected to challenge for the title.

There are 45 matches played during a month, with 16 teams competing. The first match started on October 17, with teams looking to win a place in the Super 12 competition. Once they reach that part of the tournament, the Group 1 competition will start on Saturday, October 23, followed by the Group 2 Competition starting Sunday, October 24th. The groups will alternate days for competition until the semifinals start on Wednesday, November 10. The final is on Sunday, November 14th.

MM MUCH: Everything you need to know about the ICC T20 World Cup

Sporting News is following the results from all ICC T20 2021 World Cup matches. Follow below for updated results, scores and standings.

Results and results of the ICC T20 2021 World Cup

Round 1

matchdateTime (ET)location
Oman 0/131 def. Papua New Guinea 9/129Sunday, October 17th6 o’clock in the morningOman
Scotland 9/140 def. Bangladesh 7/134Sunday, October 17th10 o’clock in the morningOman
Ireland 3/107 def. The Netherlands 106Monday, October 18th6 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka 3/100 def. Namibia 96Monday, October 18th10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Scotland 9/165 def. Papua New Guinea 148Tuesday, October 19th6 o’clock in the morningOman
Bangladesh 153 def. Oman 9/127Tuesday, October 19th10 o’clock in the morningOman
Namibia 4/166 def. The Netherlands 4/164Wednesday, October 20th6 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka 7/171 def. Ireland 101Wednesday, October 20th10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh vs. Papua New GuineaThursday, October 21st6 o’clock in the morningOman
Oman v. ScotlandThursday, October 21st10 o’clock in the morningOman
Namibia v. IrelandFriday, October 22nd6 o’clock in the morningSharjah
Sri Lanka v. The NetherlandsFriday, October 22nd10 o’clock in the morningSharjah

ICC T20 World Cup Ranking

Group A

TeamMWLN / RCONNECTEDNET RRPT
Sri Lanka22000+3.1654
Ireland21100-1.0102
Namibia21100-1.1632
Netherlands20200-1,2402

Group B

TeamMWLN / RCONNECTEDNET RRPT
scotch22000+0.5754
Oman21100+0.6132
bangladesh21100+0.5002
Papua New Guinea20200-1,8670

Super 12 Groups 1 and 2 scores and results

matchdateTime (ET)location
Australia vs. South AfricaSaturday, October 23rd6 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
England v. West IndiesSaturday, October 23rd10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
A1 vs. B2Sunday, October 24th6 o’clock in the morningDubai
India v. PakistanSunday, October 24th10 o’clock in the morningDubai
Afghanistan vs. A1Monday, October 25th10 o’clock in the morningSharjah
South Africa vs. West IndiesTuesday, October 26th6 o’clock in the morningDubai
Pakistani v. New ZelandTuesday, October 26th10 o’clock in the morningSharjah
England against B2Wednesday, October 27th6 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
TBD vs. TBDWednesday, October 27th10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Australia vs. A1Thursday, October 28th10 o’clock in the morningDubai
West India vs. B2Friday, October 29th6 o’clock in the morningSharjah
Afghanistan vs. PakistanFriday, October 29th10 o’clock in the morningDubai
South Africa vs. A1Saturday, October 30th6 o’clock in the morningSharjah
England v. AustraliaSaturday, October 30th10 o’clock in the morningDubai
Afghanistan against TBDSunday, October 31st6 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
India v. New ZelandSunday, October 31st10 o’clock in the morningDubai
England vs. A1Monday, November 1st10 o’clock in the morningSharjah
South Africa vs. B2Tuesday, November 2nd6 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Pakistani v. TBDTuesday, November 2nd10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
New Zealand against TBDWednesday, November 3rd6 o’clock in the morningDubai
Afghanistan v. IndiaWednesday, November 3rd10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Australia vs. B2Thursday, November 4th6 o’clock in the morningDubai
West India vs. A1Thursday, November 4th10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
New Zealand against TBDFriday, November 5th6 o’clock in the morningSharjah
India v. TBDFriday, November 5th10 o’clock in the morningDubai
Australia vs. West IndiesSaturday, November 6th6 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
England v. South AfricaSaturday, November 6th10 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan vs. New ZealandSunday, November 7th5 o’clock in the morningCity of Abu Dhabi
Pakistani v. TBDSunday, November 7th9 a.m.Sharjah
India v. TBDMonday, November 8th9 a.m.Dubai

final

matchdateTime (ET)The scene
Semifinal 1 A1 vs. B2Wednesday, November 10th9 a.m.City of Abu Dhabi
Semi-final 2 B1 vs. A2Thursday, November 10th9 a.m.Dubai
FinalSunday, November 14th9 a.m.Dubai

