University of Phoenix Faculty Attends International Leadership Conference tidings





PHOENIX- (TELE BUSINESS) -20 October 2021– Faculty and graduate students with University of Phoenix The College of Doctoral Studies will join the proceedings of the 23rd Global Conference of International Leadership Associations (ILAs), Reimagining Leadership Together, held in person in Geneva, Switzerland, October 20-23, and practically, 24-25 October. The event aims to foster cooperation among current complex issues, considering how leadership can be a greater catalyst for social and ecosystem progress, as well as creating the conditions for a more equal relationship between divisions and conflicts. The event offers over 400 presentations, workshops and panels with presenters from around the world, in person and online. University of Phoenix researchers have a solid record of attending the ILA annual conference, says Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., PE, vice provost, College of Doctoral Studies, University of Phoenix. For a while now, Phoenix University has been among the most contributing institutions, reflecting the strong governing component of our doctoral programs. Numerous scholars, faculty, and graduate students were accepted for the Geneva event by the University of Phoenix this year, including the following panels and presentations: Rodney James Luster, Ph.D., President, Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research at Phoenix University, will present Improving the Role of Higher Education in Diversity and Social Equality through Relational Leadership in the New Age, and the Arch of Stress in Leadership and Three Powerful Disciplines for Mitigating the Great Impacts of Stress in a New Era. Kimberly Underwood, Ph.D., Chair, Center for Diversity and Job Involvement at the University of Phoenix, will present on two separate topics, Exploring Leadership through the Process of Socializing Good Organizational Diversity, and 10 Years Later: Examining the Millennium Leadership Perspectives in the Workplace. Renee Green, DM, director of Academic Affairs at the University of Phoenix Hawaii campus, will chair two separate panels, The Dark Side of Leadership: Some Women in Leadership Sabotage Instead of Supporting Other Women, and African Women Remake -American in Leadership: Empowering Great Thought to Address Systemic Racism, and Will Present on Leadership Education: Here, There, and Everywhere! and Using Student Perceptions and Reactions to Improve Leadership Education. ILA has been operating for over 20 years and is the largest community worldwide committed to scholarship, internship, development and leadership education, with the stated mission to advance leadership knowledge and practices for a better world by creating a trusted space for leadership learning and providing trusted leadership resources. ILA gathers leadership talents in sectors, cultures, disciplines and generations. Learn more about Event and registration of the 23rd ILA Global Conference herewith About the College of Doctoral Studies University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies focuses on the challenging needs of today’s business and organizations, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College research program puts students at the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources, and tools to help them prepare to be leaders in their organization, industry, and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time. About the University of Phoenix The University of Phoenix is ​​constantly innovating to help working adults improve their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning and Career Services for Life help students more effectively pursue careers and personal aspirations by balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit feniks.eduwith View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005028/en/ CONTACT: Sharla Hooper University of Phoenix [email protected] KEYWORDS: ARIZONA EUROPE SWITZERLAND UNITED STATES IN NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION CONTINUED UNIVERSITY SOURCE: Phoenix University Business Wire Bus Right 2021. PUB: 20/10/2021 08:00 AM / DISC: 10/20/2021 08:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005028/en

