Rain returns tonight, cold temperatures follow | weather





The rain is coming back and is bringing cooler air with it! TONIGHT As the low pressure approaches, along with its cold front, the rains will increase in frequency and intensity tonight. The best time for the most widespread rain seems to be after midnight. Depending on the instability / fuel it has, some thunder noise is also possible. Get ready for wet weather starting Thursday morning! The discounts tonight will be set in the mid-50s, but the top 40s in the north. That puts Mid-Michigan between 10 and 15 degrees above normal with tonight’s lowest levels. We will also have a south wind from 5 to 10 mph just in front of the cold front. Thursday Rainfall will be present on Thursday, but beyond some rainfall, we do not expect major problems off any wet roads. The high levels on Thursday will be much colder with cloudy skies and rain during the day, with 50 in the north and low in the middle 60 in the south. Even the showers will not leave, with continuous chances until the early hours of the evening before the cold front clears the area. Precipitation amounts by the end of the event should go between 0.25 and 0.75 “for most of the area. Behind that front, we will see a clearing and combined with fresher air moving, we are in for a big chill by evening. It is possible that some of our northern areas may be in their 40s over dinner. Friday night discounts will be set in the low 30s and 40s, with a steady stretch of cooler air that looks like it will be here to stay next week. Remember, you can always get the full Full 5-Day 7-Day Forecast, whenever it’s convenient for you, anywhere!

