Leafly Announces Contest to Celebrate Budtenders on International Buddhist Day in Canada





SEATTLE- (TELE BUSINESS) –With leaves Holdings, Inc. (Leafly), one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery markets and sources, announced today, October 20, 2021, that it will commemorate for the first time International Buddhist Day, presented by the leading Canadian cannabis products company HEXO Corp. (HEXO) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO). The new holiday aims to celebrate and introduce cannabis retailers, fundamental to one of North America’s fastest growing industries: cannabis. To celebrate International Buddhist Month, Leafly launched a gift only for friends in partnership with HEXO to win a scholarship or course offer at the University of Oaksterdam, where students can enroll in courses such as the Cannabis Business, Gardening, Budtending Certification Program, CBD & Hemp, and the Cannabis Cultivation Business. Five hundred budtenders will also receive an Exclusive Leafly Budtender Swag Package. Today, October 20, 2021 is the last day for the entry of friends Leaflys International Buddhist Day DonationThe Winners will be selected on October 21, 2021. A complete list of contest prizes includes: $ 2,500 scholarship to Oaksterdam University, the first cannabis college and a leader in cannabis education and certification

Nine budder courses at the University of Oaksterdam

500 exclusive Leafly Budtender Swag packs International Buddhist Day is more than the United States. From the beloved BC to Jean Guy, Canada has forever been a producer of cannabis flavors, and has coasters from generation to generation, proud to work in one of the only national markets. Buddhists across North America deserve to be celebrated for being the essential workers they are, and we look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to celebrate with us today and in the years to come, said Laura Morarity, SVP of Marketing and Communications in With leaves. Buddhists across Canada are invited to register here for a chance to win competition prizes. To enter, Buddhists will be asked to present a brief, unique reflection on how being a Buddhist has positively impacted their lives. In addition to the contest, Leafly is launching a series of giphy posters on Instagram for users to promote International Buddhists Day on their accounts. Follow on all major social media platforms with the hashtag # Leafly1020. ABOUT ALL The Leafly cannabis discovery market aims to help more than 125 million people discover cannabis this year. Our powerful e-commerce tools help shoppers make informed buying decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising services and technology. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through the Apples App Store or Google Play. About HEXO HEXO is a valued licensed manufacturer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreation market with a portfolio of brands including HEXO, Redecan, UP Cannabis, Namaste Original Stash, 48North, Trail Mix, Bake Sale, REUP and Latitude brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The company also serves the Colorado market through its strategy Powered by HEXO and Truss CBD USA, a joint venture with Molson Coors. With the completion of the recent acquisitions of Redecan and 48North HEXO, HEXO is a leading cannabis products company in Canada from the recreational market share. For more information, please visit www.hexocorp.comwith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005328/en/Leafly-Announces-Contest-to-Celebrate-Budtenders-on-International-Budtender-Day-in-Canada The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos