



CHEONGJU, South Korea- (TELE BUSINESS) -World Martial Arts Online Crafts 2021 (online.mastership.org) and the Convention of the World Committee of Martial Arts (WMC) 2021 (http://www.wmc-convention.com) will be held for six days from October 28 at the online studio and Grand Plaza Cheongju Hotel in Chungcheongbuk-do. Organized by Chungcheongbuk-do and WMC, hosted by WMC and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, the World Online Martial Arts Master 2021, under the auspices of UNESCO, is marcia the first international online multi-art games held with the aim of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting a continuous exchange of global martial artists. Under the theme of New Challenge, Open World, the event which includes 10 categories of martial arts including the official events of the Olympics, Judo and Taekwondo will be attended by 3,300 people from 100 countries. The event will serve as a platform for the exchange of martial arts information around the world and will suggest the direction to be followed by the world of martial arts in the pandemic era through the slogan, No visa, No passport, No borders, No COVID- 19 Me Military artists from each country will demonstrate their forms for the respective category, such as Poomsae and Kata online, and judges will also evaluate the forms and list participants online. Matches and judging will take place on the online platform created by WMC and the match operation and all events will be broadcast live online. E WMC Convention 2021 will also be held from 28 to 30 October. After last year, the WMC Convention has also adopted the hybrid method (online and offline) this year and the program will consist of the World Martial Arts Industry Fair, the Academic Conference, the World Martial Arts Steering Forum and the WMC General Meeting. All WMC Convention programs will be broadcast live on its website and YouTube channel. WMC has achieved international status by being approved as a Permanent Consultative Member (PCM) of the Intergovernmental Committee on Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) at UNESCO and as a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is the first arts organization in Korea to participate in the Sports for Climate Action of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

