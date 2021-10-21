Shares finish higher, bringing the S&P 500 to a record high





Steady gains from healthcare companies helped drive higher stocks on Wall Street on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. The market is gaining ground as investors shift their focus to the final round of corporate profits. Stocks have been volatile for weeks as rising inflation and unclear economic data raised concerns about the way forward for economic recovery. The S&P 500 rose 16.56 points, or 0.4%, to 4,536.19. Gainsht is the sixth consecutive gain for the standard index and puts it less than one point from the all-time highest level set on September 2nd. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to 35,609.34. The Nasdaq fell 7.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15.121.68. The reason for seeing this rally last week is that the company’s revenue is looking really good, said Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs. Most companies are managing inflationary pressures and price issues and this is helping to alleviate concerns about overvaluation and inflation. Wall Street hailed solid profits from a range of healthcare companies. Abbott Laboratories, which manufactures infant formula, medical devices and medicines, rose 3.3% after beating third-quarter profit forecasters by hand. Anthem health insurer rose 7.7% as it also reported strong financial results. Technology shares remained in the wider market. Bond yields increased. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.65% from 1.63% late Tuesday. Netflix fell 2.2% after forecasting profits for its current quarter that were below analyst estimates. PayPal fell 4.9% after reports it was considering buying digital pinboard and Pinterest shopping tool, which rose 12.8%. The price of Bitcoin rose above $ 66,000 for the first time. The profits came a day after the first exchange-traded fund linked to the future of Bitcoin attracted huge interest from investors seeking to enter the realm of cryptocurrency growth.with Investors are busy reviewing the latest report cards from companies as they try to have a clearer understanding of how rising inflation and the continuing threat from COVID-19 will affect the economy. A major concern remains supply chain disruptions and rising material costs while reducing profits for many companies. Higher costs for companies could mean higher prices for consumers, which could threaten the costs that are supporting the recovery. Oil services company Baker Hughes fell 5.7% after reporting weak third-quarter financial results, in part due to supply chain problems and higher costs. Brinker International, which operates Chilis Grill & Bar, fell 9.7% after its fiscal profit in the first quarter fell far less than analysts’ forecasts as it faces higher costs of goods and labor. Investors seem to be taking the impact of rising inflation on companies, said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments. Without big surprises on the negative side, or something really big, bulls are outnumbering bears, he said. Rising inflation has also put a stronger focus on the Federal Reserve and its plans to start cutting bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. The central bank stated for most of the year that inflation is likely to be temporary and linked to economic recovery, but is more concerned about the continued rise in inflation. Railway operator CSX gained ground in overtime trading after reporting solid financial results, while Tesla slipped after reporting its results. There are still some big deck companies to publish their profits this week. American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Union Pacific will report on Thursday.

