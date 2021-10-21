Center issues rates for international arrivals, performs negative RT-PCR test should | Latest India News

The Center on Wednesday reviewed existing guidelines for international arrivals in India. The revised guidelines, which will take effect October 25, require a mandatory RT-PCR report showing samples tested as negative for passengers to board an international flight to India.

Given the increasing coverage of vaccination across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been revised, the health and family welfare ministry said in a statement.

Scheduled international commercial flights to India were suspended until October 31 due to the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19). However, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation allowed international cargo flights and those approved by the regulator on selected routes to operate.

The Indian government has banned international commercial flights since March 23, 2020, to control the spread of Covid-19 infection. He eased restrictions on flights to certain countries with which India has had an air bubble arrangement over the past year.

The air bubble pact between the two countries allows special international flights to be operated by the national carrier between their territories. India has established balloon agreements with about 25 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Qatar and Bhutan.

The revised guidelines set out the protocols to be followed with international travelers, as well as those to be followed by airlines, points of entry including airports, seaports and land border for passenger risk profiling.

However, Indian government travelers from various countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, would have to take additional measures upon arrival in India. , including post-arrival Covid-19 testing.

Learn what the revised guidelines are:

A.1. Travel Planning

I All travelers should

a Submit the self-declaration form on the online portal Air Suvidha (www.newdelhiairport.in) before the planned trip.

b Upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been performed within 72 hours before the start of the trip.

c Each passenger must also submit a statement regarding the veracity of the report and will be responsible for prosecution, unless otherwise stated.

ii They must also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, via airline before being allowed to undertake the journey that will comply with the decision of the relevant government authority to be quarantined at home or monitored of self-health, as guaranteed.

iii Continuing with the previous approach, travelers from certain designated locations (based on the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in those locations) are identified for additional tracking. These include the need for additional measures detailed in paragraph (xv) below. The ranking of such sites is a dynamic exercise based on the evolving situation of Covid-19 worldwide and will be made available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, (mohfw.gov.in ) and the link to the same will be available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Air Suvidha Portal.

iv There are countries that have agreements with India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of vaccines recognized nationally or recognized by the WHO. Similarly, there are countries that do not currently have such an agreement with India, but they exclude Indian citizens fully vaccinated with vaccines recognized nationally or recognized by the WHO. On the basis of reciprocity, travelers from all such countries offering quarantine entry to Indians are allowed a certain rest on arrival (category A countries). The list of such sites is available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (mohfw.gov.in) and a link to them will be available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Air Portal Suvidha. This is also a dynamic list and will be updated from time to time. Travelers from category A countries will upload their fully vaccinated certificate on the Air Suvidha portal.

A.2. Before boarding

v. Dos and Don’ts will be provided along with the ticket for the passengers by the airlines / agencies in question.

vi Airlines to allow boarding only by those passengers who have completed the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal, uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

vii. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board after the thermal examination.

viii All travelers will be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

A.3. During the trip

ix In-flight notification for Covid-19 including precautions to be followed will be made at airports and flights and during transit.

x In-flight crew must ensure that appropriate behavior with Covid is followed at all times.

xi If any passenger reports symptoms of Covid-19 in flight, he / she will be isolated according to protocol.

A.4. On arrival

xii Boarding must be done by ensuring physical distancing.

xiii. The thermal screening would be carried out in relation to all passengers by health officials present at the airport. The online self-declaration form will be shown to airport health staff.

xiv Passengers who are symptomatic during the examination will be immediately isolated and will be sent to the medical institution according to the health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts are identified and managed according to the established protocol.

xv Travelers from certain countries at risk [as mentioned in para (iii) above] will follow the protocol as described below:

a If a traveler comes from a country with which India has reciprocal agreements

Mutual acceptance of WHO approved vaccines for Covid-19 (Category A):

me If fully vaccinated: They will be allowed to leave the airport and monitor their health for 14 days upon arrival.

ii If partially / not vaccinated: Travelers should take the following measures:

Submission of the sample for the post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport,

Home quarantine for 7 days,

Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India and if it is negative, further monitor their condition for the next 7 days.

b If travelers come from a country other than those in Category A, they will be required to comply with the measures referred to in paragraph (ii) above, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

xvi. Passengers from countries excluding those at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and self-monitor their health for 14 days upon arrival. This applies to travelers from all countries, including countries with which there are also reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved vaccines for Covid-19.

xvii. Travelers under quarantine or self-health monitoring at home, if they develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or test positive for Covid-19, they will be immediately isolated and reported to their nearest institution. health or will call the national aid number (1075) or the state aid number.

READ ALSO | Singapore welcomes more tourists under the quarantine program

International travelers arriving at seaports / land ports

xviii. International travelers arriving through seaports or land ports will also need to be subject to the same protocol as above, except that the online registration facility is not currently available for such passengers.

xix Such travelers must submit the self-declaration form to the relevant Government of India authorities at seaports / land ports upon arrival.

The Union Ministry of Health earlier this month issued travel instructions and said that based on the evolving scenario, the revised guidelines were withdrawn and previous international traveler arrival advice issued on 17 February would be applicable to all travelers arriving in India from the UK.

India established a new rule that British nationals arriving in India, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to pass 10 days of mandatory quarantine from October 4, as part of reciprocal actions initiated by the Center after the certification line of Covid-19 vaccines between two countries.