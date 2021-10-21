



Next game: at Saint Ambrose University (Iowa) 10/23/2021 | 2:30 p.m. BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — The TIU women’s soccer team faced a tough challenge Wednesday afternoon as they awaited the action of the Crimson Wave of Calumet College of St. Louis. Joseph at Schartner Field at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC). With most of Trinity’s list due to COVID-19 protocols, the Trojans came out on the field with shorthand, seeking to stop the CCSJ and stay alive in search of the post-season conference brawl. With only seven players on the field in total, the Trojans spent most of the afternoon on defense, seeking to take advantage of quality tournaments and passes to excel offensively. Calumet hit first as Monica Clemente scored in the 12th minute without help for the early lead. Trinity responds nine minutes later in the 21st minute as Kailynd Tubb found the back of the net in a pass from Payton Siragusa for the draw. A little over a minute later, Emily Soriaga scored in the 22nd minute to give TIU the first lead of the day in an unsupported goal. April Mendoza would put CCSJ ahead with a string of unassisted goals in the 28th and 41st minutes, giving Crimson Wave a 3-2 lead in the first half. Siragusa would equalize in the 52nd minute, scoring seven minutes without assistance in the second half. TIU would spend most of the time on defense, taking just four attempts to strike in their attacking area in the last 45 minutes of the game. Calumet would break in late after Mia Clavelli scored the game’s goal in the 87th minute, giving Trinity a tough 4-3 loss. ADDITIONAL NOTES Wednesday’s loss marks TIU’s first loss to Calumet St. Joseph in the history of the program. The Trojans still hold a commanding lead in the all-time 11-1-2 series.

Despite playing stenography all afternoon, the Trinity offense posted 11 kicks, including eight on goal in their loss.

TIU played a very clean match, with only four total fouls called against them. CCSJ was called for 11 fouls.

In her collegiate debut, Angel Burke posted eight receptions at the gate. Despite conceding four goals, Burke was crucial in defending the TIU net with just six other teammates on the field.

E Kailynd Tubb -it The 21st minute goal was her second of the season, and the seventh in her collegial career.

And Payton Siragusas assisting Tubb’s first goal was her second part in the 2021 campaign, and her fifth as a Trojan.

Emily Soriaga’s first goal was her fourth goal in her new career.

Siragusa’s goal in the 52nd minute of the game was her sixth of the season and the ninth of her college career. She just follows Abigail Olsson in goals scored between active Trinity players (15). NEXT The Trojans (7-7-1) will return home on Saturday, October 30, as they await the State University of Governors in conference action to close the regular season of 2021. The start is scheduled for 12:00 pm CST at Schartner Field, with players and senior program managers to be honored before the match for the senior day. The game will also be broadcast LIVE on Trojan Sports Networkwith Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU women’s football news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics TIU Women’s Football Tweet – @tiuwsoc @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiu_wsoc Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

