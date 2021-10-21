Zero zero strategy: Conservative MPs angry over Treasury estimate for high costs | environment

Anger is growing across the Conservative party over a Treasury document on the costs of the net zero strategy, which lawmakers say has been castrated, though sources insisted the estimates were not credible enough to include.

In addition to Boris Johnson’s strategy to end Britain’s contribution to the climate crisis by 2050, the Treasury issued an estimate warning that it may need to raise taxes or cut public spending to fund the strategy.

Numerous government insiders did not deny that the document had ruled out some high-cost estimates, only warning in general terms that there could be potentially significant implications for the UK fiscal position. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has suggested that costs are more than 1tn over 30 years, though much will come from private investment.

The background anger over the alleged sterilization comes amid new concern over the relationship between Nr. 10 and the Treasury. One of Boris Johnson’s closest allies, Kwasi Kwarteng, directly opposed an estimate in the Treasury report, saying he did not agree that switching to electric vehicles would hit the poorest families.

Kwarteng, the business secretary, is widely accepted in Westminster to be a Johnson advocate, especially on environmental issues that particularly incense Tory supporters.

Johnson and Kwarteng are said to be sources enthusiastic converters to invest in clean technology, recently embedded by the gas and gasoline crises, but also by the Covid pandemic and the devastation caused to the economy by a major catastrophe.

Whitehall sources noted how Kwarteng refuted some of the claims made in the strategy analysis by Sunaks on Wednesday.

The Treasury document suggested that a move towards electric vehicles could hit the poorest citizens hardest, but Kwarteng told the BBC: I do not accept that at all. I accept a lot of what they say, but I think the current transition to electric vehicles is successful and we need to do it faster.

There is concern at the head of government that the cold relationship between No. 10 and No. 11 at the Rishi Sunaks Treasury House over green spending could dominate on the eve of the crucial Cop26 summit in the British press. Some officials have been upset to see the focus on tax increases rather than efforts to combat the climate crisis.

An MP who has been close to discussions with Sunak as Tory supporters called for more transparency on costs said the document had been sterilized and that anger was growing across the party. The Treasury said the document had not been modified.

There is no way to calculate the main cost of net zero, you have to make a huge amount of assumptions that it would be irresponsible to give those figures based on things we do not know will happen, said a Treasury source.

The Budget Accountability Office may issue estimates in their fiscal risk report, but it is very different for the Treasury to do so. If we do, it is taken as fact. It would be irresponsible to do so. We do not know what technologies will emerge, we do not know what we will need to invest in.

Another source No. 10 said it was unwise to throw in the trillions that could not be properly predicted.

Pressed why the analysis had no projected costs, Johnson’s spokesman said: “The current review determines that the overall costs are very uncertain, and there are already different estimates in the public domain about this, but the important thing for us to emphasize that climate and financial authorities have been clear that the costs of inaction or delayed action would be much higher.

A government source said Sunak had won some battles over the way the strategy was presented, saying he was very careful about the way we do this conversation with the voter, he just does not want to do what has been a very period of difficult for people even more difficult With

The source noted how Treasuries influence the way the strategy was presented, with a focus on 90 billion private sector investments over a decade and the creation of 440,000 jobs.

Zero skeptical net supporters see Sunak as someone who will give them a hearing in government, unlike Johnson. Sunak, who is preparing for next week’s budget, was not cited in the main net zero strategy and will not make any major interventions in the next two weeks to put his stamp of support on the plans. A source number 10 said Johnson would fall on the drum for the plans.