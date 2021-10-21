Ohio prepares to release Pfizer BioNTech

Parents of Ohio children ages 5 to 11 will be given plenty of opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when federal officials give a shake-up, state health officials say.

The Ohio Department of Health announced Wednesday that it is working closely with pediatricians, family physicians, adult and child hospitals, schools and pharmacies across the state to prepare for vaccinations. The department stated in a public announcement that it “has informed providers that they should be ready to vaccinate children ages 5-11 immediately after being given authorization by the FDA and CDC to make its recommendations.”

The Department of Health is working with the Ohio chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Ohio Association of Children’s Hospitals to prepare, officials said. The efforts include partnerships with 260 school districts across the state that expect to provide vaccination clinics in schools and their local communities for children, officials said.

The elementary school age group may qualify for Pfizer BioNTech, a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in early November. Pfizerand BioNTech asked federal regulators to authorize emergency use of their coronavirus vaccine earlier this month.

Here’s the process: The US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Biological Products Advisory Committee will review the vaccine data and give advice to the FDA. The committee is expected to meet on Tuesday.

“I think there is a good chance it will happen,” said Dr. Robert Frenck, professor of pediatrics for infectious disease division and director of Gamble Children’s Hospital Medical Center for Cincinnati Research Vaccines. Clinical trials on the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for young children, adolescents, and adults were held at the center.

If the independent panel says the vaccine is safe and effective for children and the authorization for urgent use should be reduced to children 5 to 11 years old, and the FDA agrees, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will look at their panel advice, the Committee Immunization AdvisoryPractices for its adoption. That panel is expected to convene on November 2-3. And if the committee gives a thumbs up, the CDC will decide whether to recommend the use of the vaccine.

The Ohio Department of Health will monitor developments closely, officials said in a public statement.

While Frenck said he could not predict with certainty how fast the federal process would go, he said it was possible that the first dose of vaccine would be available to young children within a week of the CDC recommendation (assuming all approved). And he said, “They would certainly be available until Thanksgiving.”

“This is important,” Frenck said, because in 2020, the United States experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases that coincided with travel during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

While he said it is important for children to be fully vaccinated, they will be somewhat protected from the virus two weeks after the first dose of the vaccine.

The release of state health officials came later The White House announced the details Wednesday from its plans to distribute vaccines to primary school children across the country. The lower-dose Pfizer vaccine would be available to 23 million children nationwide, with 15 million doses delivered in the first week after CDC alone.

Cincinnati Childrens expects to make the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available to children ages 5-11 once it is authorized, officials said Wednesday. The medical center currently operates vaccination clinics for children eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and, “strongly encourages parents to vaccinate themselves and their children to protect their family and others in our community in the midst of the pandemic.”

“Ohio’s goal is to ensure fair, equitable distribution across the state, so this important COVID-19 vaccine for young Ohioans is available in each of the ohio 88 counties,” the state health department said.

Ohio Vax-2-School Program will be expanded to include children aged 5 to 11, health officials noted.

