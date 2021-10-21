Top 10 world news: Volcano eruption in Japan, Russia calls for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and more, World News

E Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reportedly plans to decide Turkey IN ‘gray list’ due to the country’s failure to fight terrorist financing AND cleaning moneyThe report also noted that the FATF had put Turkey “on alert” two years ago.

Meanwhile, just ten days ago COP26, a UNEP report says the global government plans for fossil fuel output are “dangerously out of sync” with the necessary reductions. The government plans require 24% more coal, 57% more oil and 71% more natural gas production by 2030 than it was Objectives 1.5C allows.

Click on the title to read more:

FATF could put Turkey on ‘black list’ for money laundering and terrorist financing: Report

Turkey could be “Greekized” by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) because of its alleged failure to fight terrorist financing and money laundering.

Planned fossil fuel production ‘dangerously out of sync’ with necessary emission cuts: UN

According to a report by the UN Environment Program, nations plan to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan: Russia calls for humanitarian aid after hosting Taliban

Russia has called for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after hosting the Taliban at an international conference.

SEE: Mount Aso volcano erupts in Japan; the dramatic eruption sends ash 11,500 feet into the air

Japan’s Mount Aso volcano erupted throwing ash thousands of feet into the sky. No injuries were reported as a result of the blast. However, the Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the alert level for the volcano to three on a five-point scale.

Texas abortion law “perpetuates ongoing irreparable damage,” U.S. Department of Justice urges SC to overturn it

In the ongoing fight over reproductive rights in the United States, now the administration of President Joe Biden has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an abortion law in Texas.

Afghanistan: Two people were injured in an explosion in the Dehmazang area of ​​Kabul

The Afghan Interior Ministry announced that at least two people were injured in a bomb attack in Kabul. Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the Kabul Zoo, said on Twitter that a hand grenade had been thrown at Taliban security forces stationed in Dehmazang Square.

Jack Ma’s reported trip to Europe boosts Alibaba shares

Alibaba shares rose more than six percent after reports suggested that billionaire Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, had been seen in Europe. This was taken as an indication that China regulator’s worst blow to the tech giant may be over.

Trumps claim executive privilege in the Jan. 6 investigation, he explained

The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret from the White House has become a hot topic. But how is he doing this? What exactly is executive privilege? Read on to find out.

President Putin will not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow: The Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN climate summit, COP26, which is being held in Glasgow from October 31.

Queen Elizabeth cancels tour of Northern Ireland after she ‘advised to rest’ by doctors

As soon as word got out that the Queen would not be traveling to Northern Ireland, speculation began to emerge that she was not feeling well. Now that the palace has confirmed this, medical experts have told Queen Elizabeth II to rest and take care of her health.