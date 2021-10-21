International
Regional powers support aid to Afghanistan, say US and allies must pay
- The Taliban joined the first major international talks since taking power
- Ten other countries are taking part in the Moscow talks, the US is missing
- Russia takes the lead in calling for humanitarian aid
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers won the support of 10 regional powers in talks Wednesday in Moscow on the idea of a United Nations donors’ conference to help the country avoid economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe.
Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and five former Soviet Central Asian states have joined the Taliban in calling on the UN to convene such a conference as soon as possible to help rebuild the country.
They said it should happen “in the sense, of course, that the main burden … must be borne by the forces, whose military contingents have been present in this country for the last 20 years”.
This was a strong reference to the United States and its allies, who invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks and whose sudden withdrawal paved the way for the Islamic Taliban to regain control of the country in August.
Washington chose not to take part in the talks, citing technical reasons, but has said it could join in the next rounds.
Russia has led calls for international assistance, aware that any escalation of the conflict from Afghanistan could threaten regional stability.
“No one is interested in the complete paralysis of an entire state, which borders, among other things, the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States),” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The resurgence of the Taliban has sparked international fears of a return to their harsh form of Islamic rule in the 1990s, when they hosted Osama bin Laden’s al Qaeda movement and committed serious human rights violations, including public stoning and marginalization of women at work and in schools.
Since returning to power, the Taliban say they have moved as quickly as possible in opening up their government and guaranteeing rights for women, and that they do not pose a threat to any other country.
“Afghanistan will never allow its land to be used as a base for anyone to threaten the security of another country,” said Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
“Isolation of Afghanistan is not in anyone’s interest,” said Abdul Salam Hanafi, the deputy prime minister who led the delegation.
As governments around the world, including Russia, have refused to give official recognition to the Taliban government, the communiqué acknowledged the “new reality” of their rise to power.
K IMPACT SERVICE
Russia’s initiative in hosting the talks is part of an effort to increase its influence in the region following the US withdrawal. His main fears are the risk of instability in Central Asia, and the potential influx of migrants and Afghan-led militant Islamic activity.
Concerns have been heightened by a series of attacks by the Afghan Islamic State group – called the Islamic State in Khorasan Province after an ancient name for the region – on mosques and other targets that have killed hundreds of people.
Russia fought its catastrophic war in Afghanistan in the 1980s and has close military and political ties with the former Soviet Central Asian republics bordering Afghanistan.
As well as saying that no militant group will be able to operate from Afghanistan, the Taliban have said they will protect the rights of women and minorities. But many women and girls are prevented from going to work or school, and the interim cabinet includes only men.
Additional Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber, Written by Mark Trevelyan and James MacKenzie, Edited by Peter Graff, Timothy Heritage and Mark Heinrich
