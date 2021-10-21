GWM Shows Technological Innovations at 2021 Expo International Economy Digital China | tidings





BAODING, China, October 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Active 6 September, GWM participated in the China International Digital Economy Exhibition (CIDEE) 2021 with numerous models and intelligent products to showcase achievements in the field of scientific and intelligent technology to global users. In the exhibition, GWM created two exhibition areas, namely the intelligent and digital exhibition area and the intelligent driving experience area. In particular, GWM Alcolock technology displayed in the intelligence and digitalization exhibition area has attracted a lot of attention. This technology enables the monitoring of a driver’s alcohol concentration through the use of the “Respiratory Alcohol Ignition Devices”. If the driver exceeds the legal limit of driving alcohol, this unique device will stop the car from the start. This intelligent user-friendly technology ensures the safety of user navigation in a much more comprehensive way. GWM also unveiled the DV02 Equipment-Free Multifunction Vehicle, which was the world’s first low-speed, feature-free, driverless car to adopt an L4 Autonomous Navigation System. In environments such as smart communities and industrial parks, this product can be used to provide users with intelligent delivery services. Moreover, GWM demonstrated the “Robot Charged with the 150 Follower”, which was capable of automatically tracking, providing intelligent voice calls and avoiding interference. This type of robot can be used in homes, hotels, office buildings and other scenarios to help users handle the transport of heavy goods through its powerful self-steering, lifting and transporting functions. In addition to exceptional products in the area of ​​intelligence exhibition and digitalization, GWM also displays its autopilot technology in the field of intelligent driving experience. HAOMAO TIME for the Chinese market unveiled the latest L4 Autonomous Motion System for users. In the simulated continuous curve steering scenario, when the user activated the autopilot function, the vehicle automatically turned the steering wheel to adjust real-time steering and speed according to the curve shape. Surprisingly, the driver can control the car without holding the steering wheel and stepping on the pedal or gas brake throughout the demonstration process. These details may reflect the tremendous strength of GWM in the autonomous control area. The automatic parking demonstrated by the WEY Mocha model (for the Chinese market) was also a major point in the field of intelligent driving experience. When the driver activates this function, the vehicle can automatically recognize the parking space line and complete the steering, gear shift and braking operations. Once parked in the garage, the vehicle will turn off automatically, switch to the parking device, and activate the electronic parking brake. These convenient features help the user to solve some difficult problems such as parallel parking and reverse parking. Throughout the show period, the two GWM exhibition areas attracted thousands of visitors. They actively participated in on-site interaction events and enjoyed the convenient experience brought by GWM intelligent products. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwm-displays-technological-innovations-at-2021-china-international-digital-economy-expo-301404750.html BURIM GWM

